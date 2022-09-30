Analysis: Eisai’s trial success raises hope for Alzheimer’s prevention

By Julie Steenhuysen

CHICAGO, Sept 30 (Reuters) – Clear evidence this week that Eisai (4523.T) and Biogen’s (BIIB.O) drug lecanemab slows cognitive decline in early stage dementia has galvanized efforts among Alzheimer’s researchers toward a tantalizing goal – preventing dementia even before symptoms start.

Lecanemab is an antibody that targets and removes toxic clumps of a protein called amyloid beta that accumulate in the brains of patients with Alzheimer’s. Results from the companies’ 1,800-patient trial released on Tuesday showed convincingly that doing so also slows the advance of the mind-robbing disease.

In volunteers with mild cognitive impairment and early stage dementia, the drug showed a 27% reduction in cognitive decline after 18 months compared with those who got a placebo.

That amounts to an extra six months or so in which they can cook a meal, use a computer or pay their bills, said Dr. Christopher Van Dyck, director of the Alzheimer’s Disease Research Unit at Yale School of Medicine.

Scientists have already begun to debate whether the benefit is robust enough. But to many Alzheimer’s researchers, the findings suggest that preventing decline altogether is possible.

“It begs the question, what happens if you intervene when only minimal brain damage has been done?” Van Dyck said.

Work toward answering that question is under way in a trial called AHEAD, a public-private partnership with Eisai, Biogen, the National Institutes of Health and the US Alzheimer’s Clinical Trial Consortium. The global trial, taking place at 100 sites, is testing Eisai’s lecanemab in people who have elevated brain amyloid but are still cognitively normal.