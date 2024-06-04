Annexon’s neurological disease drug meets main goal of late-stage study

,
June 4 (Reuters) – Annexon (ANNX.O) said on Tuesday its experimental drug to treat a rare neurological disease met the main goal of a late-stage trial, sending its shares up more than 31% before the bell.
 
The trial was testing the drug, ANX005, in 241 patients with the Guillain-Barre syndrome, a neurological disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves causing muscle weakness.
 
The company said the drug achieved a highly statistically significant 2.4-fold improvement on a disability scale that measures motor functions at eight weeks.
 
The drug also showed improvements versus a placebo on key secondary endpoints, Annexon said.
 
Source: Reuters

