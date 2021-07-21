Anthem still determining coverage policy for Biogen Alzheimer’s drug

(Reuters) – Anthem Inc (ANTM.N) said on Wednesday it was closely watching for guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and all available clinical evidence on Biogen Inc’s (BIIB.O) Aduhelm to determine its coverage policy on the newly approved Alzheimer’s drug.

“As new information becomes available, we’re going to continue to evaluate it with our clinical experts,” Anthem Chief Executive Officer Gail Boudreaux said in a conference call.

Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

