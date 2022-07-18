Anthony Fauci to retire by end of U.S. President Biden’s term – Politico

,
Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci to retire by end of U.S. President Biden’s term – Politico

July 18 (Reuters) – Dr Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert who is the chief medical adviser to U.S. President Joe Biden, will retire by the end of Biden’s term, he told Politico in an interview on Monday.

Fauci, 81, has been the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984 and became the face of the U.S. government’s efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. (https://politi.co/3ch9zJL)

He served on the White House coronavirus task force under former President Donald Trump.

NIAID did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
First steps in reforming global health emergency rules agreed at WHO meeting
Shanghai Shanghai plans more COVID testing amid fresh curbs across China
FDA U.S. FDA advisers recommend change to COVID vaccine composition for fall
Remote patient monitoring Top 3 Pandemic-Related Health IT Technologies and What to Expect
BioNTech, Pfizer to start testing universal vaccine for coronaviruses
COVID-19 and Vaccine Safety Brings Pharmacovigilance Center Stage
Novavax Novavax COVID vaccine heads to U.S. FDA advisory committee
FDA FDA Authorizes Pharmacists to Prescribe Paxlovid with Specific Limits