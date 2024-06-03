Anti-obesity drugs top biopharmaceutical industry trend for next 12 months

Obesity is a multifactorial disease characterized by excess levels of body fat that can increase a patient’s risk of developing other serious health conditions, such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and gastrointestinal disorders. Anti-obesity drugs have revolutionized the market in the last few years, and have been identified as the emerging industry trend likely to have the greatest impact on the biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months, according to GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

GlobalData’s latest report “ The State of the Biopharmaceutical Industry 2024 Edition (Mid-Year Update) ,” examines the business environment and trends that are going to shape the biopharmaceutical industry in the next 12 months. The study consists of a 10-minute survey completed by 124 GlobalData pharma clients and prospects from 4 April to 10 May 2024. According to the survey, 18% of respondents recognize obesity medications as the most impactful trend for the next 12 months.

Costanza Alciati, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The introduction of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists, such as semaglutide (Wegovy) and dual agonist tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound) in the obesity space represents a groundbreaking advancement in obesity treatment. Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy can facilitate up to 15% bodyweight reduction, while Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro demonstrated even greater efficacy, exceeding 20% reduction in bodyweight in trial subjects. These results almost match the effectiveness of bariatric surgery and are unheard of in the obesity space.”

According to GlobalData, 160 million people currently live with obesity across the seven major markets (7MM*), and the numbers will be growing at an annual growth rate (AGR) of 0.57% in the next 10 years. Thus, the need for effective obesity medications will only increase in the next decade.

Alciati continues: “The market potential of obesity medications is undeniable. GLP-1 receptor agonists sales, for example, are expected to reach $125 billion in 2033, 90% of which will be from obesity drugs. Furthermore, major pharma companies are struggling to meet the patient demand, prompting increased investment in research and development from new entrants in the sector.”

Source: GlobalData