APAC leads in asthma clinical trials between 2019-2023

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is leading in clinical trials in Asthma between 2019-2023, with China, India, and South Korea among the top countries in this space, according to GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

According to GlobalData’s Clinical Trials Database, during 2019-23, 51.8% of asthma trials were initiated in the APAC region. China emerged as the leader in asthma clinical trials within the APAC region, with 337 trials initiated during this period. Following closely are India with 137 trials and South Korea with 83 trials, indicating a diverse landscape of research efforts across these countries.

Sravani Meka, Senior Immunology Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “These findings appear to be consistent with research, which has shown that while asthma prevalence tends to be lower in low and low-middle-income countries (LMICs) compared to high-income countries, the unmet need and overall burden of the disease is significantly higher.”

The breakdown of clinical trial phases reveals that Phase I trials constituted 42.4% of total trials, emphasizing early-stage research and innovation in asthma treatments. This was followed by Phase II (21.4%), Phase IV (16.5%), and Phase III (10.8%).

Asthma stands out as a significant non-communicable disease, and while progress has been made in its treatment, the burden of asthma continues to increase due to unmet needs.

Meka concludes: “The APAC region reports the most asthma-related deaths. This underscores the urgent need for effective treatments and management strategies tailored to the unique challenges faced in the region. Addressing these challenges requires a multi-faceted approach, including enhanced patient education, early diagnosis, improved treatment accessibility, and adherence to therapies. Collaborative efforts among stakeholders, including healthcare providers, researchers, and policymakers, are essential to reduce the burden of uncontrolled asthma and improve outcomes for patients across the APAC region.”

Source: GlobalData