CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aptar Pharma, a leading drug delivery systems provider, is pleased to announce that its Bidose nasal spray device was recently approved by the U.S. FDA for a breakthrough therapy in the field of depression. This marks the first FDA approval and U.S. launch of a prescription drug using Aptar Pharma’s patented Bidose nasal spray delivery system.

This approval again demonstrates Aptar Pharma’s expertise in developing patient-friendly drug delivery solutions for breakthrough medicines. Aptar Pharma offers a broad portfolio of innovative technologies and wide array of services to meet the highest quality standards of the pharmaceutical industry.

Ability to Build Long Term Collaborative Partnerships

Aptar Pharma’s key to success is its ability to build effective partnerships with pharma customers to deploy complex projects requiring rigorous methodology and joint governance. This customized Bidose liquid device is produced in Aptar Pharma’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Congers, NY, which offers laboratory and other organizational capabilities to support nasal and injectable drug delivery systems.

Patented Bidose Technology Platform

Aptar Pharma’s Bidose liquid system is designed for local or systemic delivery of drugs. As a robust, primeless, intuitive and easy-to-use device with 360° functionality and precise spray characteristics, the Bidose system provides accurate two-shot nasal drug delivery.

The Aptar Pharma Bidose and Unidose systems offer biotech and pharmaceutical companies effective and reliable intra-nasal delivery platforms for a variety of medicines including potential life-saving treatments and treatments of severe conditions.

This nasal product platform can enhance brand image via an elegant and intuitive design while limiting the volume of drug accessible to patients. The devices can also integrate wireless connectivity technologies.

Accelerated Development Support via Aptar Pharma Services

This breakthrough therapy approval is an example of a Combination Product, and benefited from Aptar Pharma’s Services offering, a comprehensive portfolio of stage-specific packages designed to proactively address regulatory needs to accelerate approval.

Leveraging its extensive value-adding capabilities including lab and analytical services, proven regulatory expertise – with dedicated Regulatory Affairs experts and fast approval data packages – and customized drug delivery solutions, Aptar Pharma’s Services can enable an expedited approval and launch in the competitive pharmaceutical space.

“We are pleased that Aptar Pharma’s Bidose nasal delivery device has been approved by the FDA for this breakthrough therapy in the field of depression,” explained Gael Touya, President, Aptar Pharma. “This project marks close to a 10-year customer collaboration and once again demonstrates Aptar Pharma’s ability to develop and launch complex drug delivery systems worldwide.”

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. Aptar uses insights, design, engineering and science to create innovative packaging technologies that build brand value for its customers, and, in turn, make a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of people around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has over 14,000 dedicated employees in 18 different countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com/pharma.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “future” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements that do not relate solely to historical facts, such as statements which identify uncertainties or trends, discuss the possible future effects of current known trends or uncertainties or which indicate that the future effects of known trends or uncertainties cannot be predicted, guaranteed or assured. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.