Arcadia Partners with Datavant to Accelerate Biopharma Research

Datavant will enable connectivity to Arcadia’s de-identified electronic health record data; Arcadia’s diverse, rapidly growing data asset and comprehensive, longitudinal insights to drive innovations in patient care

May 04, 2022 09:00 ET | Source: Datavant

BOSTON and SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Arcadia, the leading data analytics platform for healthcare and life sciences, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data today announced a partnership to enable de-identified connectivity of Arcadia’s electronic health record data for life sciences research and commercial analytics. Arcadia’s real-world data (RWD) is built on an active EHR and claims-based patient population growing at 20% YoY with comprehensive visibility across payers, multiple sites of care, and the entire clinical patient journey.

Using Datavant, life sciences and research organizations will be able to leverage Arcadia’s data for health economics and outcomes research, medical affairs, and commercial analyses. This partnership will unlock fresh insights to accelerate whole-person care, extending Arcadia’s leadership in empowering a data driven transformation of healthcare and enabling happier, healthier lives for all. Datavant will allow clients to connect Arcadia data to other types of RWD available in Datavant’s ecosystem of more than 500 partners including insurance claims, labs, imaging, social determinants, devices, and other data that describe patient health.

“We are excited about working with Datavant to unlock transformative insights in life sciences research,” said Jim Robbins, SVP of Life Sciences at Arcadia. “Datavant’s privacy-compliant technology enables us to offer a growing research-ready clinical and claims data asset to advance important outcomes analyses and the ability to link our data asset to a myriad of other data sources to answer tailored research questions, all focused on advancing human health outcomes.”

“Longitudinal clinical data is one of the most important emerging data sources reflecting patient’s entire health journey,” noted Travis May, Founder and President of Datavant. “We are excited to work with Arcadia to enable life sciences companies to advance their research through the privacy-compliant use of electronic health record data.”

About Arcadia

Arcadia is dedicated to happier, healthier days for all. We transform data into powerful insights that deliver results. Through our partnerships with the nation’s leading health systems, payers, and life science companies, we are growing a community of innovation to improve care, maximize value, and confront emerging challenges. For more information, visit arcadia.io.

About Datavant

Datavant’s mission is to connect the world’s health data to improve patient outcomes. Datavant works to reduce the friction of data sharing across the healthcare industry by building technology that protects the privacy of patients while supporting the linkage of patient health records across datasets. Learn more about Datavant at www.datavant.com.

