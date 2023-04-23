Ardelis Health: 2023

Ardelis Health

1436 Conshohocken State Road, Bala Cynwyd, PA, 19004

267-438-7493 • [email protected] • ardelishealth.com

Quick Facts

Accounts

Account wins: 2

Active business clients: 11

Brands by 2022 sales

Brand-product accounts held: 2

$25 million-$50 million: 1

$50 million-$100 million: 1

Products not yet approved/launched: 9

Services Mix

Professional advertising: 30%

Market research/analytics: 25%

Commercial strategy consulting: 25%

Promotional med ed: 20%

Client Roster

Arcturus Therapeutics

Dynavax Technologies

HilleVax

IBT Vaccines

LimmaTech Biologics

MinervaX

NKGen Biotech

Ophirex

Takeda

Valneva USA

Adelis Health as a healthcare marketing communications company and strategic consulting firm that partners with innovators who discover, differentiate, and launch important therapies, services, and technologies.

Founded in 2014 by Managing Partners Michael Barnett, M.D., and James Moran, Ardelis Health was originally a consulting firm working with healthcare and pharmaceutical industry clients on commercial and clinical strategy.

In 2017, when long-time colleague Lori Bainbridge joined as partner and senior VP, strategy and engagement, the company significantly expanded thought-leader and promotional education activities.

“As client requests and relationships grew, Ardelis became a full-service company, offering intelligent analytics, medical acumen, strategic insights, and creative expertise,” executives say. “Today, Ardelis Health specializes in working with clients to deliver powerful solutions that build strong, unforgettable, market-leading brands.”

Recent accomplishments

As Ardelis Health enters its ninth year, industry veteran Timmy Garde joins the team as chief growth officer, overseeing the strengthening of the marketing communications arm of the business. “Over the years we have worked with Timmy as a strategic consultant on a number of unique client initiatives, and we are thrilled to have him join us for this important role,” Moran says.

From pre-launch to launch and post-launch activities, Ardelis Health will continue to add strategic resources to meet the business and marketing needs of their expanding client roster. “We offer a spectrum of services, working closely with our clients every step of the way,” Bainbridge says. “From drug development and approval to product launch and post-launch planning, we create strategies, initiatives, and programs that drive and grow brand success.”

Launching in the second quarter of 2023, Ardelis Health’s own corporate branding and messaging will evolve to reflect what the company uniquely offers: uncommon vision based on deep marketing experience, medical/scientific knowledge, and creative excellence, executives state.

Structure and services

According to agency leaders, as long-standing clients have progressed through the drug development phase and prepare for launch, Ardelis Health’s consulting relationships have advanced to branding and marketing communications work.

As an example, managers point to the agency’s work with Ophirex, which is a public benefit corporation developing a breakthrough small-molecule oral treatment for venomous snakebites. The partners began working with the Ophirex team in 2015, when the promise for a new snakebite treatment was a scientific concept. “Today, the agency is helping the client prepare for product approval and realizing the dream of protecting the 500,000 people who are killed or maimed yearly by venomous snakes,” executives say.

“Ardelis Health began advising our company in its earliest days and continued to guide us as we moved through our clinical trial and began preparing for product launch,” says Nancy Koch, Ophirex CEO. “Their support was essential to our progress. We value their expertise, judgment, and professionalism.”

“Supporting the Ophirex mission is a prime example of why we do what we do,” Moran says. “Our team has been in the industry a long time, and when we have the opportunity to apply our unique skills sets to make a powerful difference in the world and improve global health, we are all in.”

The leadership team states that Ardelis Health’s client engagement philosophy is based on senior leaders being “hands-on” working on the client’s business.

“We help clients negotiate complex market challenges and solve difficult problems,” Dr. Barnett says. “Our work is grounded in a deep understanding of science and clinical practice and the complexities of the ever-changing healthcare landscape. It takes experience to be able to do that, and our team includes physicians, MBAs, analytics experts, and top-notch creative thinkers,.”

Managers say Ardelis Health’s full suite of services now includes commercial product and portfolio landscape analyses, commercial strategy development, forecasting, qualitative and quantitative market research, thought-leader identification mapping, development and engagement, clinical communications, market-shaping programs, brand positioning and development, and marketing communications.

Future plans

Capitalizing on Ardelis Health’s competencies, future expansion engagements will include strategic innovative offerings that meet client marketing needs, executives say, adding that continued expansion into full marketing communications initiatives is also on the horizon for clients, and where appropriate, partnerships will be leveraged. Additionally, the agency is developing an industry executive leadership roundtable discussion in cooperation with two of its business partners, scheduled to take place in the fall 2023.

“Our goal is to continue the extension of our marketing practice and client’s marketing team by staying well ahead of the curve and providing industry insights that can change the landscape,” Garde says “We will focus not only on molecules but also on diagnostics, medical devices, health technology, and the rapid explosion of digital healthcare product offerings.”

Philanthropy/citizenship

Ardelis Health supports the Philadelphia Chapter of the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association (HBA). According to the leadership team, Bainbridge has devoted more than a decade of volunteer service to the chapter, currently serving as the co-lead for education and events, and is a two-time recipient of the organization’s Everest Award, given in recognition of her willingness to go the extra mile to improve HBA and to extend herself to help others with a high degree of professionalism, positivity, and integrity in her work. “Her peers also presented her with the Marie Curie Award, which acknowledges her ability to generate innovative educational programs that have a clear and measurable impact on the organization,” executives say.

Garde is described as a “dedicated” volunteer with The Smeal College of Business, Pennsylvania State University, for more than three decades. He served on the Alumni Society Board for nine years and is now an active Hammond Society Member. “Timmy has a passion for helping students and has volunteered his time and expertise for several projects, including the relationship with Saxbys Experiential Learning Cafe and the annual branding panel for the PRIME student organization,” executives say, adding that he was recently awarded the 2023 Smeal College of Business Service Award.

“Ardelis Health believes in corporate citizenship and in our responsibility to improve the lives of others whenever possible,” managers say. “We believe that if you want to make a difference, there is no greater cause than human health.”