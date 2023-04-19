Ardelis Health Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Timmy Garde as Chief Growth Officer

BALA CYNWYD, Pa.–Ardelis Health, a healthcare strategic marketing agency and consulting firm partnering with innovators that discover, differentiate, and launch important therapies, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Timmy Garde as Chief Growth Officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Timmy to the Ardelis leadership team. With his extensive industry experience and strategic perspective, he is the natural fit for this role,” said Jim Moran, co-founder and managing partner of Ardelis. “We are fortunate to work with innovative start-up and mid-stage biopharma companies that are developing vaccines and medicines for rare diseases, cancer, specialty therapeutic areas, and other patient needs, as well as partnering with diagnostic and medical device companies. We are committed to expanding our capabilities alongside them to support their efforts in advancing lifesaving solutions. Timmy will play a key role in evolving our services to meet the full business and marketing needs of our expanding client roster, and our new branding and website reflect these exciting changes to our team and offerings.”

Mr. Garde has more than 30 years’ experience in healthcare communication and business operations. In his most recent role, he served as Chief Innovation Leader at LevLane Advertising, where he drove breakthrough product launches and directed teams in U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approvals, compliance, marketing, and partnerships. Prior to that, Mr. Garde held the position of Chief Operating Officer at Calcium USA, where he was an early adopter of emerging digital healthcare trends and market impact, guiding new communications strategies for specialty pharma products, rare diseases, and more. In addition to these roles, Mr. Garde is a force in the life sciences industry and a dedicated volunteer. He has launched and moderated annual Leaders in Life Sciences roundtable discussions and has mentored thousands of students at Penn State’s Smeal College of Business to support the next generation of marketing leaders. He was recently awarded the 2023 Smeal College of Business Service Award.

“I’m excited to join Ardelis and lead the next phase of our growth,” said Garde. “Our goal is to extend our marketing practice and provide unparalleled support to our clients’ executive and marketing teams by staying ahead of the curve and providing industry insights that can change the landscape. Together, we will help advance new medicines, diagnostics, medical devices, health technology, and digital healthcare products to make a powerful difference in the world and improve global health.”

About Ardelis Health

Ardelis Health is a multidisciplinary healthcare marketing agency and consulting firm connecting innovators who discover, differentiate, and launch important medicines. The agency was founded in 2014 by Managing Partners Michael Barnett, MD, DPhil, and James Moran, MBA. In 2017, when longtime colleague Lori Bainbridge joined as Partner and SVP, Strategy and Engagement, the company significantly expanded thought-leader and promotional education activities. Today, Ardelis Health’s full suite of services includes commercial product and portfolio landscape analyses, commercial strategy development, forecasting, qualitative and quantitative market research, thought-leader identification, mapping, development, and engagement, clinical communications, market-shaping programs, brand positioning and development, and marketing communications.

We are delighted to also announce the launch of our recently updated brand and website to reflect our expanded team and offerings. For more information, please visit ardelishealth.com.