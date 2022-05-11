Arkansas sues drugmakers, pharmacy benefit managers over insulin costs

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Arkansas sues drugmakers, pharmacy benefit managers over insulin costs

May 11, 2022; 4:54 PM EDT

By

 

Reuters source:

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/arkansas-sues-drugmakers-pharmacy-benefit-managers-over-insulin-costs-2022-05-11

 

/by