Artificial intelligence: powerful tool, but ‘can’t take creative leaps of faith’

Live from the 34th Annual Manny Awards, Med Ad News sat down with Michael Austin, chief experience officer and KC Dickerson, EVP and head of engagement at ConcentricLife to talk about the buzz around artificial intelligence in the healthcare advertising space and why humans will always have the leg up when it comes to creativity.

“I think that the human interaction piece is the nuanced piece,” says Dickerson. “AI does pull from a database; it’s almost like looking at research and figuring out what they want to queue up, so it’s really important that humans stay in the picture to get the more nuanced information and to really be insightful about what information is used.”

 

 

 

