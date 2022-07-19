As COVID patent war rages on, pharma group seeks fairer future access

By Natalie Grover

LONDON, July 19 (Reuters) – An alliance of companies has pledged to ensure equitable access to vaccines and treatments for pandemics, as the friction around intellectual property rights for COVID-19 interventions between the pharmaceutical industry and developing nations endures.

At the heart of the plan is a commitment to set aside part of the production of vaccines and treatments upfront for vulnerable populations in low-income countries when the next pandemic arises, given how fragmented access to COVID tools has left many populations unprotected.

In order to do better next time – and without knowing which companies will develop the first drugs and vaccines for the next pandemic – having the industry collectively make this commitment is potentially transformative, Thomas Cueni, head of global pharmaceutical industry group IFPMA, told Reuters.

The pledge, called the Berlin Declaration, was made on Tuesday by IFPMA members that include many of the companies involved in developing COVID interventions, such as AstraZeneca (AZN.L), GSK (GSK.L), Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and Merck (MRK.N).

The declaration is not legally binding.

However, if a company that signed on reneges on its vow, it would face grave consequences in the court of public opinion, said Cueni.

IFPMA members have unanimously agreed to ensure that future authorised pandemic interventions will be made available and affordable in countries of all income levels, using a combination of approaches including donations, not-for-profit supply, voluntary licences or tiered pricing.