As Lilly rivalry heats up, Novo CEO details strategy for new Wegovy launches

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk will target launches of its mega popular obesity shot Wegovy in markets where it already has strong sales of its older weight-loss drug Saxenda, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said, as it faces growing competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.
 
Lilly won approval in November in the U.S.Britain and the European Union for its obesity drug Zepbound, and Novo and Lilly’s drugs are the most effective treatments for weight loss approved to date.
 
In his first detailed comments on how competition is affecting his company’s strategy for its Wegovy blockbuster weekly injection, Jorgensen said the Danish drugmaker (NOVOb.CO) is watching Lilly’s (LLY.N) launches. “I think most likely they have a situation like ours where they’re building capacity and have to look at tactics market by market,” he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.
 

“They I’m sure look at what we do, and we will be looking at what they do. That’s how competition plays out.”
 
Jorgensen has previously said that he welcomes competition, and that there is room for multiple drugs in the fast-growing obesity drug market, which analysts predict could be worth more than $100 billion by 2030.
 

