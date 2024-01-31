https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/ReutersNovoNordisk3-3-2023.jpg 720 1080 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-01-31 07:55:352024-01-31 09:19:57As Lilly rivalry heats up, Novo CEO details strategy for new Wegovy launches
As Lilly rivalry heats up, Novo CEO details strategy for new Wegovy launches
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk will target launches of its mega popular obesity shot Wegovy in markets where it already has strong sales of its older weight-loss drug Saxenda, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said, as it faces growing competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.
Lilly won approval in November in the U.S., Britain and the European Union for its obesity drug Zepbound, and Novo and Lilly’s drugs are the most effective treatments for weight loss approved to date.
In his first detailed comments on how competition is affecting his company’s strategy for its Wegovy blockbuster weekly injection, Jorgensen said the Danish drugmaker (NOVOb.CO) is watching Lilly’s (LLY.N) launches. “I think most likely they have a situation like ours where they’re building capacity and have to look at tactics market by market,” he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.