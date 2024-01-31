As Lilly rivalry heats up, Novo CEO details strategy for new Wegovy launches

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, Jan 31 (Reuters) – Novo Nordisk will target launches of its mega popular obesity shot Wegovy in markets where it already has strong sales of its older weight-loss drug Saxenda, CEO Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said, as it faces growing competition from U.S. rival Eli Lilly.

In his first detailed comments on how competition is affecting his company’s strategy for its Wegovy blockbuster weekly injection, Jorgensen said the Danish drugmaker (NOVOb.CO) is watching Lilly’s (LLY.N) launches. “I think most likely they have a situation like ours where they’re building capacity and have to look at tactics market by market,” he told Reuters in an interview on Wednesday.