As the pandemic wanes

Wow, this headline is ironic. I wrote it March 27, 2023. I took the photo March 29, 2023. After successfully ducking the ’vid for three years, the ’vid found me.

How did I catch it? I went to a friend’s retirement party in Norwich, Conn., unmasked and trusting in providence and the power of my vaccine-boosted immune system – which sadly turned out not to be boosted enough. While I am very sure our decorous gathering in the upstairs of the establishment was not the cause of my infection, the sweaty, heaving mass of people who packed the downstairs to see a cover band had the plague in their midst – and unfortunately we shared one barely ventilated ladies room.

Thanks to vaccination and boosters, however, whatever variation of Omicron is currently tangoing with my immune system seems to be mild. Folks are not kidding about that Paxlovid taste though. YUCK.

My symptoms have been typical – sore throat, worsened by postnasal drip; coughing, again worsened by postnasal drip; low-grade fever; some body aches; and loss of smell and taste (I can still taste salt and sweet, as well as the aforementioned Paxlovid dry mouth penny tang).

Oh, and the brain fog, which is making this intro fun to write, let me tell you.

All this is to say that when you saw me at the Manny Awards, you may have noted that I wore a mask with my evening gown, did not offer hugs to the many people I have gotten to know over the years, and I probably did not shake your hand when you took the stage to collect your statuette.

But overall, as the team here at Med Ad News finishes up the April issue, I’m not doing badly. Instacart brought me food and over-the-counter medicine, the pharmacy delivered the Paxlovid (the prescription for which my doctor called in after I talked with the nurse taking patient calls that day). I am really thankful that the digital conveniences that originated during the pandemic have continued beyond the lockdowns and as society seeks to strive for some sort of normalcy.

You will have undoubtedly noticed one new addition to our stage this year: Maria Fontanazza, our new director of content at Med Ad News/PharmaLive. She got to plunge right into the April issue madness, so I asked her to give some of her impressions as to what it was like getting to know the agencies and the process of the Manny Awards at full warp speed.

“The April issue is a beast!” she says. “There are so many moving parts, and although each agency is distinct in its own right, they all come together with several cohesive principles and themes.”

Fontanazza helped lead the Med Ad News MedAdvocate jury panel in making final judgments on all of the creative submitted for the Manny Awards. The MedAdvocates jury is a distinct, unbiased panel of experts that analyzes the exceptional components of each finalist creative award campaign under consideration for a Manny Award. The 2023 jury panel represents a remarkable group of creative professionals who have not only spearheaded award-winning work in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, and consumer space, but also continue to play a significant role in inspiring and mentoring the next generation of creatives.

“It’s common in the awards circuit to say you’re showcasing the ‘best of the best’. But the Manny Awards truly are highlighting the crème de la crème in the healthcare and pharma advertising space,” Fontanazza says. “Only a fraction of the creative submissions make their way to the finalist zone. The work that agencies submit is passionate, informative, effective, ground-breaking, and at times, very emotional. It is a privilege for us to be able to review and recognize – and award – campaigns that are having significant impacts on patients’ lives.”

It was also apparent in reading the agency and network profiles that all of the agencies were striving to operate in the “new normal” as well.

For example, every single agency belonging to IPG Health included a variation of this paragraph in their profile: “When it comes to our RTO philosophy, we continue to lean into flexibility, accountability, and trust because, unlike other agency networks, we trust our employees to work with their teams to figure out what works best for themselves, their families, and their clients.”

For CultHealth, managers say the agency was an early adopter of the hybrid working model. Recently leadership jumped at the opportunity to move and redesign their office space to accommodate this new style, with the agency’s custom office, in the magnificent Art Deco building on Fifth Avenue, being part of the culture. As Jeff Rothstein, CEO, puts it: “Cult creativity is collaborative by nature, so we redesigned the concept of the office and made it about a space to foster creativity.”

Agency leadership say they eliminated personal offices and built more common areas for collaboration. They claim that the space is so inviting, employees want to go there to work together; they enjoy their surroundings. Rothstein adds, “We can’t forget the beer on tap in the kitchen. That’s enjoyable, too.”

While the COVID public health emergency was declared ended in May, “we all know what the pandemic has brought permanently to the workplace: the prospect of being fully remote,” according to executives at Evoke MicroMass. As a result of this, in 2022, the agency “fully embraced the Evoke philosophy of work wherever it is you work best.”

Evoke MicroMass now has 42 percent of its total workforce located outside of the Cary, N.C. home-office area. “We are reimagining how we use our office space and processes to support a fully remote workforce,” executives say. “We plan on preserving culture and personal connections through tent-pole days and company-wide get-togethers that are hybrid gatherings for team building and teamwork.”

“Many, if not most, agencies have responded to the shift in work style,” Fontanazza says. “They are investing in and placing more trust in employees, and recognizing that talent can work from anywhere. They are meeting employees where they are in their life, and as a result, employees are happier and more successful.”

Whether opting for hybrid schedules or remaining totally remote, the healthcare agencies in this issue reported having another successful year – and not all of that success was measured in new accounts won or in increased earnings and billings.

As Fontanazza noticed, another driving theme was DE&I. “DE&I is paramount — both in the actual workplace as well as in the way that agencies are helping their clients effectively reach their intended target audiences,” she says. “There is still much work to be done in this area, from step one – clinical trial representation – to market, but the industry is stepping up and recognizing these critical components, and is working to shift mindsets and behaviors to ultimately have a meaningful effect on patients.”

DE&I’s driving importance

Before and after COVID, deep connection has never been more important, and in the healthcare and pharma space, agencies are working hard to build connection, community, and safe places for patients,” Fontanazza says. This year’s DE&I champion, TBWA\WorldHealth focused on inclusivity, connectivity, innovation, and authenticity in its work and culture, leaders stated.

For 2023, the agency is putting DE&I at the forefront of its plans. TBWA\WorldHealth leadership say it is committed to guiding clients toward sustainable inclusion. “The brand strategy is undergoing a full-scale integration of these ideas and practices striving to create work that reflects the world’s diversity and resonating with historically overlooked communities to bridge the health equity gap,” managers say.

As part of its growth strategy, the agency will prioritize partnerships with clients who are similarly motivated and passionate about DE&I, according to leaders.

“Clients leading on the DEI front are growth drivers in our business. These are the companies we are excited to partner with as we build a more inclusive and equitable future in health,” says CEO Robin Shapiro.

Karina Salinas, diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) manager, “continued to dedicate 100 percent of her time to ensure that DE&I was top of mind for everyone at the agency” via tools such as the agency’s Inclusivity Interview Training and Break the Binary Curriculum, executives say. Additionally, in partnership with Senior VP Executive Creative Director Divya Dileep, Salinas created a DE&I toolkit to help with inclusive casting and “navigate uncomfortable conversations”; launched the DE&I Review Committee to make sure work “is authentic and appropriate”; and partnered with Omnicom Health Group to launch Health of Advertising, “to inform diverse talent of the career possibilities in advertising.”

The two other DE&I nominees, FCB Health New York and Abelson Taylor, also put an expanded emphasis on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

Last year, FCB Health New York made a bold and conscious decision to rebrand the efforts given to DE&I to EDI (Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion). Through what might seem to be a mere rearranging of three letters, the agency says it is neutralizing preconceptions that unintentionally exclude various dimensions of diversity, and emphasizing the importance of equity.

“EDI+You is rooted in the belief that just like ‘growth’ and ‘innovation,’ EDI can’t be the responsibility of any one person, group, discipline or department,” agency leaders say. “It’s just too important. We are all responsible for advancing EDI. In order to create systemic solutions that drive real, meaningful and lasting progress, our EDI+You framework focuses on four core pillars of our business: Our People, Our Culture, Our Creative Solutions and Our Impact.

“Starting with our most important asset, our people, we have reimagined our approach to attracting, recruiting, and retaining the brightest talent from all backgrounds. We actively source new, diverse talent by engaging historically overlooked and underrepresented groups and partner with organizations like Braven, AfroTech, Jopwell, and ADCOLOR. Our recruiters come from diverse backgrounds and are trained to break the bias inherent in the talent acquisition process. All candidates are interviewed in the same way, using identical criteria and consistent guidelines. Once these amazing humans join our team, they are met with a safe, supportive, and inclusive culture based in equity for all. Fostering this environment enables every kind of person to find their path of creativity and innovation at every level.”

And when it comes to client work, the agency takes a critical look at how they produce strategic creative solutions that make colleagues, clients, and customers feel seen, understood, and empowered. “It’s led to what we call ‘inQ’ (Inclusion Quotient), IPG Health’s proprietary creative strategy framework. The goal of inQ is to identify and understand how multiple determinants and influences impact the exclusion or inclusion of people so that we leave no one behind. InQ inspires our thinking and ensures we drive meaningful behavior change for good. With our worldwide resources, we have a powerful voice that shapes positive societal and cultural change.”

At AbelsonTaylor, the DE&I initiative centers on psychological safety to create a sanctuary of inclusion and an incubator of innovation. Yolanda Macias, AbelsonTaylor’s director of DEI, is spearheading the agency’s program in association with LeaderFactor, an organization that implements psychological safety programs. Every staff member is participating in this multifaceted effort. At the outset, 35 directors and managers participated in 14 weeks of intensive training, as they are the leaders responsible for modeling positive psychological safety behavior in their teams. AbelsonTaylor is now expanding the program agencywide. Executives say the initiative is now so intrinsic to AbelsonTaylor’s identity that it’s the foundation of the agency’s DE&I mission statement: “To build a culture where no AT employee is lacking psychological safety and all employees feel empowered to be their authentic selves at work, in a manner that also embraces everyone’s identities and helps maintain a more equitable and just workplace.”

The winner and nominees are far from the only agencies in this issue that have established DE&I efforts that have expanded into client work.

At Heartbeat, the agency is developing strategies and programs that find and deliver equitable health solutions to diverse groups from all backgrounds. Managers say Heartbeat’s multicultural efforts for a major pharmaceutical client brought the creation of a cross-functional, Spanish-language pilot program targeting U.S. Hispanics with diabetes. The agency created the first ever Hispanic Audience Sensitivity Training workshop to educate marketers on effectively communicating with this audience, as well as led the strategy and creative development of a 360-degree dual language campaign across TV, online video, online display, and in-office media. Additional programs for Americans with diabetes from other ethnic and racial backgrounds are currently under way. Additionally, Heartbeat remains dedicated to reaching diverse groups through an increased focus on accessibility.

For Klick Health, diversity, equity, and inclusion are more than just words. “DE&I is a lens through which we want to grow our high-performance talent to continue to build our business,” executives say. “Our employee resource groups have done an amazing job building awareness, building community, and building safe spaces in 2022. Inclusion is embedded in everything we do, including our company OKRs.”

In 2022, the agency launched new DE&I learning opportunities through Klick U. Additionally, the employee resource groups (ERGs) were created due to the interest and initiative of individual employees. “Our diversity leadership regularly collaborates with ERG leads to create a strategic roadmap to help ERGs guide Klick into an even more diverse and inclusive future,” managers say.

The Klicksters of Color ERG hosted a variety of gatherings throughout the year, including a Lunar New Year celebration, a cooking show and speaker series for Tamil Heritage Month, and a Black History Month discussion with Dr. Ibram X-

Kendi, among many others.

According to executives at CMI Media Group, inclusion and diversity is a major focus, which is why the agency launched an inclusive media offering. The offering leverages its position and capabilities in bringing diversity equity and inclusivity to media.

The agency partnered with research firm Community Marketing and Insights to create studies focusing on the healthcare communications needs of LGBTQ+ consumers, the results of which were shared at several conferences. This also included partnering with diverse agencies across WPP to produce educational sessions for clients. The agency also partnered with parent company WPP on a campaign that shed more light on the needs in women’s health.

Managers state that CDM New York “doubles down” on inclusivity with CDM Voices, a program led by BIPOC employees that creates a healthy space for discussion and ideas around minorities and inspires DE&I strategies and creative thinking for all their clients.

In 2022, the creation of an open-to-the-public speakers series at ConcentricLife has leapt to the forefront in DE&I thought leadership within Stagwell and beyond. Ana Sastre, head of DE&I within talent and culture, spearheaded a 10-part speaker series that sheds light, teaches, and inspires an inclusive community, one that leaders believe reflects the diversity in the creative industry.

“I was drawn to Concentric-Life because of the openness and commitment to fostering a community of progress,” says Sastre. “We shared the same vision, that diversity and representation elevate our work, are inextricably linked and need to be purposefully developed.”

According to ConcentricLife’s leaders, this commitment to building a health and learning community is present daily. In the past year, the agency held more than 50 lunch-and-learn sessions, established mandatory mental health meeting-free zones, and distributed weekly DE&I newsletters that highlight diverse voices within and outside of Concentric. Employees continually co-create their culture with everyone through a series of feedback channels to improve their experience.

“We embrace being a work-in-progress culture,” says Sastre. “In one year, we’ve implemented tools and partnerships that have helped us increase our BIPOC population by nearly five percent. It’s another step towards making ConcentricLife the agency we all envision.”

According to executives at CDMP, “DEI is a top priority and an area where there’s a commitment to helping change others’ lives.”

The agency established a mentorship program with Omega Delta Upsilon Foundation, which is a nonprofit organization focused on helping BIPOC high school and college students find their path in life. “Pairing agency members with these students gives both groups a meaningful chance to learn, grow, and change a life,” managers say.

In addition, CDMP is a partner agency for the One School, which offers Black creatives free access to industry talent with the aim to help them create world-class portfolios that open doors, according to executives.

The agency won the Best Philanthropic Campaign Manny Award for the Gay Gag Order Campaign, its reaction to when Florida passed the Parental Rights in Education Act in March 2022. The law prohibits public schools from having classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K-3. But the more insidious part of the law is that in grades 4-12, the rules are ambiguous, giving any parent the right to sue schools or teachers if topics go against their personal beliefs. Live Out Loud, a non-profit dedicated to supporting LGBTQ+ youth, wanted to show support for the students and teachers in Florida by letting them know that while their politicians don’t want to talk about it, there’s a whole community across the country that hears them and wants to hear from them.

According to managers from Evoke, the agency stands by its promise to not only ensure a more authentic and human connection in the work that it does, but also to advance equity within the health industry. “Last year, we focused on increasing representation of underrepresented talent in the marketing and communications industry by partnering with BLAC, a consortium of independent agencies committed to bringing more young Black talent into advertising, ensuring they can fully express themselves, find community, and ultimately lead within their organizations and industry.”

DDB Health strongly believes in DE&I, executives say, and has created mission and value statements that helped to inform several strategies that it’s put into place. “These values are pulled through in recruiting strategies and agency training, which helps to ensure that its staff, as well as the work they produce, reflects the real world,” managers state.

Greater Than One every year organizes voting and volunteer efforts and supports diversity and inclusion initiatives. “As important, Greater Than One is committed to remaining a woman-owned and LGBT-certified agency,” management says.

Jacqui Sutton, associate creative director of copy at FCBCURE, participated in a conversation in MUSE by Clio on the topic of healthcare equity and creating better pathways into pharma advertising for people of color. “Diversity in advertising goes beyond simply casting people of color,” Sutton says. “We have to be the ones telling the story, so that the representation on camera or in the ad is told authentically.”

AI, ChatGPT, Omnichannel

Advanced technology — namely AI — is shaping how agencies leverage their competitive value proposition,” Fontanazza notes. “Pharma companies want to be presented with a solution before they know they need a solution. Predictive analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning are just the beginning. Oh, and now we have ChatGPT.”

Category 1 Agency of the Year AREA 23 is very enthusiastic about what leaders believe is the coming AI revolution.

These leaders say with everybody’s news and social feeds filled with the latest buzz on artificial intelligence, “it’s fascinating to wonder how all of this will impact the day-to-day working in advertising.”

According to agency leaders, AREA 23 has been on the cusp of the latest AI technology since 2021, and has implemented many of the latest tools into the agency workflows.

“We’re very bullish on AI,” says Chief Creative Officer Tim Hawkey. “Thanks to our network and agency teams of creative technologists and AI enthusiasts, we can explore all new advancements and examine how we can put them to use for our clients’ marketing. Whether it’s text-to-image, NeRFs, AI video production, large language models text to text like CHAT GPT, what makes us different is we’re implementing tech while it’s still in the academic and research phase. By the time the tech is consumer-facing and gaining buzz, we’ve already got a six-month head start and have a stable of experts within the agency.

“We’re putting all of these platforms to work with two incredible benefits. We’re either achieving incredible efficiencies, by completing the same tasks in a fraction of the time, or we’re achieving outcomes that were previously unimaginable from a creativity standpoint. It’s a fun time to be alive and experimenting with all these new toys.”

The agency asked ChatGPT to write about what could it expect in its future, and the application did as well as any intern could do: “While AREA 23 leaders are always looking ahead, the agency is currently laser-

focused on launching (among others) four of the top 10 most anticipated drug launches of 2023. Beyond that gargantuan task, AREA 23 teams are producing what agency leaders claim to be their most impressive portfolio of work yet. So, if ’23 is going to be the year of AREA 23, it means that they’d better make more room in the awards cabinet, prepare for another year of growth, and buckle up for some groundbreaking success for their clients.”

For Category III Agency of the Year CrowdPharm, it uses technology to provide an approach no one else in healthcare marketing had provided to clients before –real-time access to the best healthcare minds around the world.

CrowdPharm continues to invest in technology to ensure that its proprietary application, PharmYard, a multi-tenant platform, has the ability to power new companies as the organization grows. “So, just as we did when Hot Iron Health launched, as the agency either acquires or launches new brands, the platform will be ready,” says Alex Silverstein, managing director, chief technology officer. In concert with the agency’s talent recruitment efforts, Silverstein has been leveraging predictive analytics with machine learning to enhance the screening process of identifying talent and matching it to client needs.

Category II Agency of the Year Biolumina Group has its Biolumina Customer Experience (CX) Roadmap, which executives say is a simple but strategic communication planning tool that underpins their moves into omnichannel marketing. “The CX Roadmap identifies the best messaging strategies for customer groups based on current and desired beliefs and behaviors, past promotional responses, prescribing and testing history, and other HCP-level data inputs,” says David Cherry, senior VP, director of customer experience.

The use of AI is only the most recent evolution of agencies’ utilization of technology. CMI Media and Compas recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of its industry-changing platform, Empower. Agency leaders believe it is the industry’s first and only people-first precision and performance data platform that manages the complete marketing process and supports the agency’s omnidynamic approach. “From insights to planning and media activation to optimization, Empower leverages consistent healthcare audience data,” executives say.

In 2022, Harrison and Star powered its digital center of excellence with the creation of eXperience Labs (eXL), which executives say is a distinctive offering that utilizes data, digital, and insight-driven experiences to drive innovation for brand, HCPs, and patients.

Led by Executive VP Paulette Robinson and a “first-in-class team,” eXL provides deep expertise across customer engagement planning and analytics, user experience, user interface design, social media, technical strategy/development, and innovation, executives say.

Real Chemistry has a Data & AI Solutions group that is “focused on understanding the marketplace and audience and driving better commercial outcomes with best-in-class AI-powered insights,” executives say. Its offerings include conversationHEALTH, IPM.ai, end-to-end market access consulting and marketing, integrated intelligence, and Swoop.

IPM.ai promises to transform real-world data into real-world insights by defining, finding, and profiling the ideal patient by leveraging ML/AI to predict a look-alike audience at scale and its associated healthcare providers via modeling techniques. And Swoop uses ML and AI to define and uncover exclusive audiences based on client-specific market definitions and performance criteria that fuel optimal cross-channel marketing strategies to engage the ideal patient with the ideal message through the ideal channel, executives say.

According to GSW, a clear differentiator for clients was the introduction of the Mindset Engine, which managers describe as a cutting-

edge intelligence platform delivering insights into how doctors make choices, delivering access to deeper, smarter, more specific information to crystallize a story supported by data and rooted in human behavior. “By pairing behavioral profiling with a diverse look at personal and professional preferences, this proprietary tool enables us to form a holistic understanding of what drives HCP choices and behaviors – showing the nuanced realities of the human behind the white coat,” executives say.

As digital innovation and customer experience (CX) continue to develop rapidly in the healthcare space, managers say a common thread is GSW’s devotion to big creative ideas and technology as evident in every client brand experience.

“We expanded our CX and MarTech strategic skill set to enable brands to meet and exceed the expectations of modern healthcare consumers. And our commitment to customer-

centric digital innovation allows us to offer unique solutions to meet the needs of healthcare consumers adjusting to new pandemic-induced healthcare experiences. For example, we advanced our digital out-of-home offering with the latest AR and XR ‘hands-free’ technologies, such as RepConnect (the social-distancing approved rep communication tool).”

In addition, executives say GSW took measured steps to boost media capabilities by offering deployment solutions for SEO, paid search, social, programmatic, display, and OOH.

Relevate Health has implemented a robust metrics plan to garner PLD and ROI for its engagement solutions to add that level of certainty and help customers see the results. “Pushing out messages ‘at’ your audience doesn’t create effective engagement – you must be more precise, with genuine, relevant engagement to drive impact and results,” executives say.

Over the past few years, the agency has built out its data infrastructure teams and tech. “With that as our backbone, this year, we further built our in-house decision science team and ElevatedRelevance Decision Engine to drive strategy and measure results,” managers say. “This foundation informs all our solutions and helps our agency services team develop creative solutions founded on data-driven customer understanding and insight.

“The purpose-built suite of solutions for peer-to-peer, non-personal promotion, and field enablement is designed to help pharma/healthcare marketers deliver effective engagement and solutions across the brand life cycle and the audience spectrum.”

For Fingerpaint executives claim the agency’s launch of Elevalt, an optimized omnichannel solution, has been a game-changer for clients. Elevalt’s 4Ps proprietary algorithms work in tandem to evaluate and continuously optimize the performance of assets against precisely defined target audiences, ensuring the best personalized asset is being delivered. “With Elevalt, marketers can ensure that what they deploy really works through measurement – a hallmark of a true omnichannel solution,” executives say.

According to DDB Health managers, in 2022, data was put at the core of all strategic approaches, with the agency maintaining its breadth of offerings while infusing data and analytics throughout every department and function.

“We’ve invested tremendously in our experience team in the last couple of years and that has been aimed at helping our clients move toward omnichannel,” says Eileen Yaralian, managing partner, director of strategic services. She notes that some clients are further along the adoption continuum than others. “We want to be able to move them along through this suite of strategic specialists, and it all starts with data.”

DDB Health has assigned a data-savvy strategic lead to every one of its brand assignments, executives say.

Eric Cale, senior VP, group strategy director, recently joined DDB Health’s senior strategic ranks. According to managers Cale has already played a critical role in building out an impressive team and taking DDB Health’s omnichannel capabilities to the next level. “We now have the top talent and depth it takes to plan, execute, and optimize connected, dynamic, and behavior-changing brand experiences,” Yaralian says.

In the future at Evoke, the agency is continuing to invest in key areas that will help it solve the most ambitious of client problems and challenges. These areas include developing its advanced data and analytics, omnichannel innovation, and multicultural marketing capabilities, the leadership team says.

Managers maintain that Evoke’s platform was built to custom fit and support clients as they transform and evolve in an omnichannel led market, “where a seamless customer experience is critical to commercial success.”

At JUICE Pharma Worldwide managers say the agency is intent on not just building “visceral” creative campaigns but to continue partnering with clients in envisioning and building omnichannel strategies.

“It is crucial for delivering a seamless and integrated user experience, where customers can interact with brands through a variety of channels, including social media, websites, email, and mobile applications,” executives say, adding that omnichannel strategy and implementation has been a hot topic in the pharma industry in the past few years.

“We work side by side with clients from insight to implementation, to help them establish the frameworks and deployment plans, as they navigate a shift from multi- to omnichannel,” says Managing Partner Forrest King. “The spirit of staying infinitely curious and constantly engaged with what’s next for our clients is what will continue to propel us forward.”

The Bloc expanded its services capabilities with several new offerings in 2022, including Bloc Intelligence (BI) Suite.

“Fueled by our commitment to answering our clients’ key business challenges, the need for an evolved analytics offering is critical,” agency leaders say. “We looked at building out the modern analytics offering. Throughout 2022, we focused on targeting high-opportunity customers and enriching engagement with real-world behavior, where activation and conversion are likely to be high.

“It allowed us to find customers who may hold high value for our clients, and by looking through big third-party data sets, we are able to understand what HCPs do and what they say. For 2023, we’ve launched a new analytics suite at The Bloc.”

According to leaders, the service is broken out into five parts: BI Pulse (reporting and data visualization), BI Customer 360 (data integration platform), BI Outcomes (business growth and ROI), BI Real World (big data integration, including a licensed real-word data set), and BI Foresight (predictive analytics).

“More advanced analytics allow us to answer deeper questions related to business goals and ultimate impact,” executives say. “While many are stuck at the what, we look for the why. We are constantly thinking about the business challenge and objectives when putting together a measurement plan and committed to more deeply understanding customer needs and barriers to help them evolve and prioritize targeting/messaging. We are always looking to optimize based on business implications.”