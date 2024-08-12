Ascendis Pharma’s hormone disorder therapy gets US approval

The company’s mid- and late-stage studies showed the majority of the patients treated with Yorvipath did not need to take vitamin D and calcium supplements daily – which are the current standard-of-care treatments for hypoparathyroidism.

It is a rare endocrine disease caused by low levels of parathyroid hormone that impact multiple organs and affects an estimated 70,000 to 90,000 people in the United States, according to the company.

Low production of parathyroid hormone in hypoparathyroidism leads to abnormally low calcium levels in the blood and an increase of phosphorus.

Ascendis anticipates initial supply of the once-daily therapy will be available in the first quarter of 2025, and expects to announce the annual price of the therapy in the coming week.