AsclepiX Launches to Study Eye and Cancer Diseases

AsclepiX Launches with $35 Million to Study Diseases of the Eye and Cancer

Baltimore-based AsclepiX Therapeutics closed a $35 million Series A financing. The round was led by Perceptive Xontogeny Venture Fund with participation from the Perceptive Life Sciences Fund. Existing investors Rapha Capital Management and Barer & Son Capital also joined in.

AsclepiX focuses on leveraging computational biology to find peptide regulators of vascular homeostasis for retinal and other diseases. The funds will go toward Phase I/IIa clinical trials of AXT107, the company’s lead compound. It is being developed for diabetic macular edema (DME), wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion (RVO).

The company’s approach is to assist a natural process called angiogenesis. When, for example, the skin is damaged by cuts or scrapes, angiogenesis results in the formation of new blood vessels and connective tissue. But the process does not go on that long and returns to a state of equilibrium within a few days.

In addition to wound healing, angiogenesis contributes to several diseases of the eye. AXT107 is a peptide that shuts down angiogenesis in wounds. The standard of care for DME, wet AMD and RVO include biological drugs that bind with and block vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a molecule that is involved in blood vessel growth.

These anti-VEGF drugs include Roche’s Lucentis (ranibizumab) and Bayer and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Eylea (aflibercept). They both require injections into the eye as often as once a month, which, not surprisingly, patients aren’t very enthused about.