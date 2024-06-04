ASCO24: Sanofi reports Sarclisa combo’s fatality reduction in multiple myeloma

Published: Jun 04, 2024

By BioSpace Editorial Staff

Sanofi announced on Monday at the ASCO annual meeting that a combination treatment that includes its anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody Sarclisa had shown a positive effect in reducing disease progression and death in multiple myeloma patients. The news comes as Sanofi pushes for another indication for the drug.

The trial investigated Sarclisa in combination with the cancer treatments bortezomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone (VRd), the standard of care in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma who are not eligible for transplant. The combination reduced the risk of death or disease progression by 40% compared to VRd (p=0.0005). At a median follow-up of 59.7 months, the median progression-free survival (PFS) in the Sarclisa-VRd combo was not reached versus 54.3 months in the standard of care arm. The estimated PFS at 60 months was 63.2% for those treated with the combo versus 45.2% for those on the standard of care.

Sanofi also noted that in the secondary endpoints, 74.7% of patients in the combo arm had a complete response (CR) compared to 64% of those on the standard of care, while 55.5% of patients treated with the combination achieved minimal residual disease (MRD)-negative CR compared to 40.9% in the standard-of-care group. MRD was sustained for 12 months for 46.8% of patients in the Sarclisa combo arm compared to 24.3% on the standard of care. At the date of the data’s cutoff, 47.2% of patients on the combo remained on treatment compared to 24.3% on VRd.

Sanofi did note that no regulatory body had thoroughly evaluated the use of Sarclisa in combination with VRd in transplant-ineligible patients. However, the FDA has accepted the supplemental biologics license application for the investigational side of the combo while a regulatory submission is underway in the EU. The drug is already approved in multiple countries in combination with other drugs to treat patients with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma whose disease has progressed on other therapies.

Read more ASCO updates from BioSpace.