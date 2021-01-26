ASHFIELD ADVANCES INTEGRATED SERVICE OFFERING WITH THREE NEW BUSINESS UNITS

— Newly formed Ashfield Advisory, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health enable deeper partnerships and cross-collaborative solutions for customers

UK, 26th January 2021 – Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, today announced the formation of three business units to bolster its integrated healthcare services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialisation, customer engagement, events, marketing and communications.

The creation of the three business units; Ashfield Advisory, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health, follows Ashfield’s strategic acquisition of 22 businesses over the last 10 years aimed at strengthening its integrated service portfolio to support its clients, healthcare professionals and their patients.

The move is also in direct response to continued demand from clients for deeper partnerships and will enable greater collaboration between Ashfield’s experts to solve multi-faceted and complex challenges.

The three business units clearly articulate the capabilities within each business unit and how each can support Ashfield’s diverse range of healthcare and life science companies:

Ashfield Advisory is a carefully curated ecosystem of healthcare advisory and consulting businesses with a targeted focus on accelerating business performance; connecting the expertise of Vynamic, Putnam Associates, SMART Analyst and STEM Healthcare.

“Ashfield has always been driven by a desire to redefine and develop richer client partnerships, improving customer experience and outcomes. Our business has evolved in recent years due to a number of strategic and complementary acquisitions, and our new structure tells a simpler, stronger story. Most importantly, it enables our clients to access a breadth of industry-leading solutions and experience our collective expertise, combined with outstanding execution.” explains Ryan Quigley, Chief Operating Officer of Ashfield and UDG Healthcare plc.

“Throughout Ashfield, we are connected by imagination, strategy and action, in everything we do. Our capabilities in data and digital engagement are a good example of this and through innovative approaches we are enabling our clients to adapt to the present pandemic as well as helping them to prepare for the future. Our integrated offering will allow us to better meet clients’ needs, tackle their challenges with ingenuity and create tangible solutions.”

About Ashfield



Ashfield, part of UDG, is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialisation, customer engagement, events, marketing and communications.

Ashfield comprises of three clearly defined, integrated business units: Ashfield Advisory, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health. Together, the Ashfield team uses imagination, strategy and action to redefine and deepen client partnerships, reimagine health and improve lives.

Ashfield has carefully curated its business through the acquisition of 22 companies and is committed to offering streamlined services to best meet its clients’ needs. With a presence in 50 countries, over 7,000 employees strive to provide best-in-class service for more than 300 clients, including the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies.

For more information, go to www.oneashfield.com

About Ashfield Advisory

Ashfield Advisory, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is an ecosystem of connected advisory and consulting businesses including Vynamic, Putnam Associates (including newly acquired PHMR), STEM Healthcare and SmartAnalyst. All four businesses have specific areas of expertise and are focused on market access and shaping the healthcare industry by hiring top talent, building deep industry expertise, cultivating a boutique approach to client partnerships, and capitalising on the team’s expansive research and data insights.

Under the Ashfield umbrella, Ashfield Advisory sits alongside Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldadvisory.com

About Ashfield Engage

Ashfield Engage, part of UDG Healthcare plc is an expert, global partner in strategic engagement and execution. Ashfield Engage helps clients to communicate with all healthcare audiences to ensure they access knowledge, support, and medicines when and where they need them. As experts in strategic engagement, the team creates personalised, impactful experiences across all channels, underpinned by human connections, omnichannel engagement and adaptive analytics.

With over 20 years’ experience, Ashfield Engage is a team of over 5,000 employees, delivering services in more 50 countries. Offering services across Medical Affairs, Market Access, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Event Experiences, Ashfield Engage helps its clients to engage with their stakeholders across the whole commercialisation journey.

Under the Ashfield umbrella, Ashfield Engage sits alongside Ashfield Advisory and Ashfield Health.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldengage.com

About Ashfield Health

Ashfield Health, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is global health communications network incorporating >1,450 people across five countries (United States, Germany, United Kingdom, Spain, and Belgium). Spanning big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health and healthcare delivery our business is better health. The group includes:

Ashfield MedComms, a new 700 people-strong global medical and scientific communications powerhouse. The agency has 12 offices across the US, UK and Germany.

Canale Comms, a San Diego-based communication partner that springs strategy into action for emerging companies.

CreateNYC, a New York-based and remote agency that helps clients deliver creative tactics more effectively and efficiently.

Galliard, a London-based PR and communications agency that delivers scientific storytelling with passion and creativity.

Incisive Health, a London and Brussels-based agency which looks to change government policy and transform lives.

MicroMass, a North Carolina-based full-service marketing agency with expertise in changing health behavior.

Mind+Matter, a new global creative communications agency based in Boston (US), New York (US), Oakland (US), Brighton (UK) and Manchester (UK) with over 240 marketing specialists utilising the world of data and technology, to create meaningful experiences.

For more information, please go to www.ashfieldhealth.com – live 26th January 2021.

