Ashfield Advisory takes strategic step forward with two new additions to senior leadership team

Ashfield Advisory, an ecosystem of healthcare advisory and consulting businesses, part of UDG Healthcare plc., has today announced two senior leadership appointments.

Mary-Kate McGarry joins in the new position of Vice President of Strategy and Emer Jameson steps into the role of Vice President of HR.

With 15 years’ experience in management consulting, primarily with Ernst and Young and Accenture, Mary-Kate will be responsible for driving all aspects of the Ashfield Advisory strategy and bringing initiatives to life. She will also work closely with the mergers and acquisitions team and will oversee the organization’s change program.

Emer will provide HR leadership and insight for Advisory following a varied career in international HR and commercial roles, including time at Saongroup in China, and as Global Chief People Officer covering the Pacific area, Caribbean and Central America at Digicel.

Both new recruits will report to Ashfield Advisory Global President, Colin Stanley. He said: “Mary-Kate and Emer join us at an exciting time for the business. We have a strong growth trajectory and plan to accelerate this by continuing with the success of ambitious acquisitions and hiring the best talent that industry has to offer.

“Having depth and diversity of expertise and capabilities is exactly what Ashfield Advisory is designed to be and by adding Mary-Kate and Emer to our team we will continue to prosper in achieving our mission to empower critical decision making for our customers and change the healthcare industry for the better.”

Ashfield Advisory offers a connected suite of specialist, integrated services spanning insight, strategy, action and evaluation, through its five companies; Putnam Associates, PHMR, SmartAnalyst, STEM Healthcare and Vynamic.

Commenting on her appointment, Mary-Kate said: “I’m thrilled to be joining such a reputable organisation which already has a strong ecosystem of businesses. Ashfield Advisory lends itself perfectly to future scale and diversification and I know the team has already seen significant appetite from existing customers.

“The desire to continue along the current trajectory is clear and I look forward to working alongside other members of the senior leadership team to advance the business even further.”

Emer added: “I am delighted to join the team during this exciting time for both the business and the industry and I am very much looking forward to working with the Advisory team to shape the future HR organization”.

The Ashfield Advisory companies collectively offer an advanced strategic consulting experience but individually provide four distinct offerings in the health arena; Putnam Associates and recently acquired PHMR are a strategic consulting firms focused on market access and commercial strategy, STEM Healthcare focuses on brand management effectiveness and benchmarking, Vynamic is a management consulting firm focused on organisational change prioritising culture, and SmartAnalyst provides strategic consulting with a focus on science and data.

