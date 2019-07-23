Fort Washington, PA: Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of George Esgro as President of Global Business Development for Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions.

Mr Esgro assumes his position at Ashfield having most recently served as Vice President of Strategic Business Development US Commercial for Iqvia where he was responsible for business development efforts in the US.

Commenting on the appointment, Greg Flynn, Global Chief Operating Officer of Ashfield Commercial and Patient Solutions said: “George brings with him a wealth of industry knowledge and expertise and I am delighted to welcome George to Ashfield.

“As we continue to grow our organization globally, George will be an integral part of our journey. His drive, experience and passion will help us to continue to expand our organization and exceed our clients’ needs.”

A veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, Mr Esgro joined QuintilesIMS, now Iqvia, in 2009 as a senior director of commercial sales where he led projects through a team of national sales directors and project leads. He provided strategies and oversight for all sales teams, while maintaining customer relationships to ensure project success. Mr Esgro then served as Vice President of Commercial Sales and later as Vice President of Global Business Development for Commercial North America.

Mr Esgro added: “I am excited to be joining Ashfield at such an exciting time for the organization.

“Ashfield has grown significantly in recent years and its mission to be the partner of choice for healthcare companies outsourcing their Commercial, Patient Solutions and Medical Affairs programs globally, really resonates with me.

“Our focus will be on demonstrating the value our teams create for clients and providing high quality, innovative solutions”.

Mr Esgro has also held sales, leadership, training, and marketing roles at various pharmaceutical companies, including 13 years with GlaxoSmithKline. George graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from James Madison University, and currently serves on their Business School Advisory Board.

About Ashfield

Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is a global leader in commercialisation services for the healthcare industry. We partner with our clients across Advisory, Healthcare Communications, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Medical Affairs to build creative, scalable and tailored health solutions that are executed flawlessly, to address our client’s challenges and deliver positive outcomes for patients. With 7,000 employees, the company operates in 25 countries, delivering services in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, South America and Asia. It works with more than 250 businesses, including all of the world’s top 25 pharmaceutical companies.

Its mission is to partner with its clients, helping to improve lives by ensuring healthcare professionals and patients get the medicines, knowledge and support they need.

Ashfield provides strategic consulting, audit, advisory, healthcare communications, field and contact centre sales teams, in-home and contact centre clinical educators, medical information, pharmacovigilance (drug safety) and event management services.

For more information, go to www.ashfieldhealthcare.com.

About UDG Healthcare plc

UDG Healthcare plc (LON: UDG) is a leading international partner of choice delivering commercial, clinical, communications and packaging services to the healthcare industry, employing more than 8,000 people with operations in 26 countries and delivering services in over 50 countries.

UDG Healthcare plc operates across three divisions: Ashfield, Sharp and Aquilant.

Ashfield is a global leader in commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry, operating across two broad areas of activity: commercial and clinical services, and communications services. It focuses on supporting healthcare professionals and patients at all stages of the product life cycle. The division provides field and contact center sales teams, healthcare communications, patient support, audit, advisory, medical information and event management services to over 300 healthcare companies in over 50 countries.

Sharp is a global leader in contract commercial packaging and clinical trial packaging services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, operating from state of the art facilities across the US and Europe. Sharp is also a world leader in ’Track and Trace’ serialization services, which will require all prescription drugs to have a unique serial code for authentication and traceability.

Aquilant is a leading provider of outsourced sales, marketing, distribution and engineering services to the medical and scientific sectors in the UK, Ireland and the Netherlands.

The company is listed on the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250.

For more information please go to: www.udghealthcare.com

