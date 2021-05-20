Ashfield Engage acquires Nuvera to enhance Patient Solutions offering

May 20, 2021 – Ashfield Engage, part of UDG Healthcare plc., announces the completion of the acquisition of Nuvera LLC, a US-based healthcare consulting firm specializing in patient support programs.

Nuvera are experts in optimizing the design and build of seamless patient and HCP treatment experiences. This expertise will enhance Ashfield Engage’s Patient Solutions capabilities and create an end-to-end strategic offering across their client’s product lifecycles.

Following the acquisition, Ashfield Engage and Nuvera will offer integrated specialist support and services including late-phase clinical trial experience, implementation and post-commercialization satisfaction benchmarking and service optimization.

Nareda Mills, Global President, Patient Solutions, Ashfield Engage said: “Combining the expertise of Ashfield and Nuvera creates a wealth of opportunities for our clients and patients. By leveraging the strategic and operational insight of both organizations we will be able to bring our program implementation experience to the table earlier and influence the overall strategic direction of patient support, leading to better programs and results.

“Our combined expertise and capabilities will also allow greater visibility across the market landscape to better refine and refresh programs as new market challenges arise. This end-to-end understanding of the treatment experience will advance our patient programs, building best in class services that are meaningful for patients.

“The Nuvera team is an exceptional asset to add to Ashfield Engage, they are pioneers in redefining the treatment experience and I am truly excited for what lies ahead.”

Founded in 2010, Nuvera has partnered with a multitude of larger pharmaceutical and emerging biotech commercial teams for over a decade, helping to develop industry leading patient support strategies and capabilities.

Greg Klein, Founder and Managing Partner, Nuvera added: “We are thrilled to become part of Ashfield Engage which will lead to the whole being greater than the sum of our parts. Ashfield’s breadth of engagements combined with Nuvera’s strategic design capabilities will lead to an overall greater impact for our clients and their patients. From complementary cultures to global exposure, we are excited by our new potential.

“We are passionate and value the role we play creating solutions that positively impact patients, and we will continue to provide the same experience for clients, now with the added benefit of the Ashfield Engage team’s expertise and capabilities.”

Bourne Partners served as exclusive financial advisor to Nuvera in the structuring and negotiation of this transaction.

About Nuvera LLC

Nuvera LLC is a strategic consulting company focused exclusively on the rare disease and specialty therapeutics markets, based in New Jersey. Nuvera is dedicated to helping its clients design and enable seamless treatment experiences and envision a world of simple, streamlined treatment experiences that alleviate the burden of using specialized therapies and accelerate treatment success for patients and providers.

Nuvera has over 10 years’ experience, with a team of over 20 employees has deep experience in many of the top specialty categories across multiple large, mid, and start-up companies, delivering services to 7 of the top 10 pharmaceutical companies.

About Ashfield Engage

Ashfield Engage, part of UDG Healthcare plc, is an expert, global partner in customer strategy and execution. Ashfield Engage helps clients connect with all healthcare audiences to ensure people get knowledge, support and medicines when and where they need them. As experts in strategic engagement, Ashfield Engage creates personalized, impactful experiences, across all channels. Every program is underpinned by human connections, omnichannel engagement and adaptive analytics.

Ashfield Engage has over 20 years’ experience with a team of over 5,000 employees, delivering services in more than 50 countries. Offering services across Medical Affairs, Market Access, Commercial, Patient Solutions and Event Experiences, Ashfield Engage helps its clients to engage with their stakeholders across the whole commercialization journey. Under the Ashfield umbrella, Ashfield Engage sits alongside Ashfield Advisory and Ashfield Health.

About Ashfield

Ashfield, part of UDG, is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialization, customer engagement, events, marketing and communications.

Ashfield comprises of three clearly defined, integrated business units: Ashfield Advisory, Ashfield Engage and Ashfield Health. Together, the Ashfield team uses imagination, strategy and action to redefine and deepen client partnerships, reimagine health and improve lives.

Ashfield has carefully curated its business through the acquisition of 22 companies and is committed to offering streamlined services to best meet its clients’ needs. With a presence in more than 50 countries, over 7,000 employees strive to provide best-in-class service for more than 300 clients, including the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies.

