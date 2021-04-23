Ashfield Health: 2021

Ashfield Health

115 Broadway

New York, NY 10006

Email

[email protected]

Website

ashfieldhealth.com

During January 2021, Ashfield Healthcare Communications relaunched as Ashfield Health and unveiled a global president, two international agencies, a network proposition, and a shared purpose to “Make it Matter.” “At the heart of Ashfield Health is our promise that from making discoveries to making a difference, we will take every opportunity to challenge convention and spark change for better health,” network executives say.

Amar Urhekar has taken the helm as Global President. Since joining, Urhekar has led Ashfield Health through the challenges of COVID-19, achieved growth, and developed a new strategy focused on data, technology, and creativity.

“Ashfield Health is designed to respond better and quicker to the new challenges our clients face,” Urhekar says. “We encourage independence and entrepreneurialism from our specialized agencies but also have the unique ability to work as one Ashfield Health team.”

RECENT ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Ashfield Med Comms and Mind+Matter are two new global agencies. Ashfield MedComms is a leading global medical communications agency with more than 700 scientists, creatives, and team members striving to bring clarity to the complex. Mind+Matter is a new global AOR bringing data and emotion together to drive behavior change. It was formed through the merger of three successful Ashfield Health agencies: Cambridge BioMarketing, Ashfield Digital and Creative, and Pegasus.

“Ashfield Health is a new agile partner,” Urhekar says. “By unifying around our common purpose of make it matter, we have made stronger connections that enable us to scale rapidly and provide our clients with tailored expert teams. This drives us to work smarter, be more creative, and look further than anyone else. We can truly deliver life-changing work.”

According to the network, client receptivity was extremely positive following the launch and has since led to significant organic growth and several new opportunities. “Ashfield Health has a unique ability to connect marketing and communication strategies that provide impactful experiences and meaningful solutions for our clients. Current and prospective clients have rallied around our more integrated, innovative, and authentic spirit. Our new purpose-driven brand is also resonating in recruitment efforts. Our time to open fill roles has decreased by more than 70 percent (as compared to 2020) following our new brand launch.”

STRUCTURE AND SERVICES

With more than 1,400 team members, Ashfield Health is a new network ready to take on the challenges for today and tomorrow, management says. “Our global mindset meets individual depth and specialism. Spanning big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health and healthcare delivery – our business is better health.”

As a team of specialized agencies, the network is “driven by a strong purpose based on the knowledge that everything we do is a matter of life,” network executives say. “Every piece of work we deliver, every meeting, every success, every challenge, every solution, and every conversation we have – matters.”

Seven agencies in total comprise Ashfield Health. Ashfield MedComms spans new and precision medicines, paradigm-shifting advances, and diagnostics that fundamentally reshape healthcare. The agency is led by Richard Lawrence, President, International; and Terri Greenley, Business Unit Head, Ashfield MedComms North America.

Canale Comms, a San Diego-based agency, springs strategy into action for emerging companies in the biopharma and biotech sector, offering services such as public relations, investor relations, and creative programs, network executives say. The agency is led by CEO Carin Canale-Theakston.

Network executives describe Create NYC as “a different kind of advertising agency that executes core healthcare tactics efficiently. This New York City agency has gone largely remote. It thrives on getting tactics done cost-effectively with immediacy and creativity.” The agency is led by President, Founder, and CEO Natalie McDonald.

Galliard is a PR and communications agency in London that network executives say delivers scientific storytelling with passion and creativity. “The agency seeks out stories that lie hidden deep within complex science, clinical data, and market research reports.” Managing Director Dominic Elliston leads the agency.

Incisive Health is a healthcare policy and communications consultancy with offices in London and Brussels. The capabilities include government relations, public affairs, policy development, influence, access policy, and communications strategy. The consultancy is led by two founding partners, Mike Birtwistle and Bill Morgan.

MicroMass is a North Carolina-based agency that builds patient experiences that change health behavior, network executives say, adding that the agency “uses Human Dynamics to ensure that every interaction has purpose and every patient matters.” President Rosanne Johnson leads the agency.

According to the leadership team, Mind+Matter is the first global agency to create meaningful experiences by bringing data and emotion together through award-winning creative to drive behavior change. Services span from consumer wellness to established pharma and rare and novel therapies. The agency is headed by Global President Ben Beckley.

Along with Ashfield Advisory and Ashfield Engage, Ashfield Health is part of the Ashfield division of UDG Healthcare plc. Ashfield is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across consulting, benchmarking, commercialization, customer engagement, events, marketing, and communications.

FUTURE PLANS

Ashfield Health is a network built for tomorrow,” management declares. “Our vision is to make it matter for our staff, clients, patients, and the world. We are on a mission to help deliver life-changing solutions through a challenger network approach and entrepreneurial spirit. We strive to maintain the deep knowledge within our specialized agencies, while providing the scale, talent, and experience from the network.”

The network’s continued investment in data and technology will increase its agility, provide clients with a more rich and connected experience, and drive the effectiveness of its work, according to the leadership team.

“Our passion to make it matter resonates with our team,” management says. “We offer a supportive, family environment along with extensive learning and development opportunities. We are investing in AI to reduce administrative workload, so our staff can focus on what inspires them. This includes the flexibility to work from anywhere and cultivate an environment based around collaboration, community, and craft.”

PHILANTHROPY/CITIZENSHIP

Its leaders say Ashfield Health is committed to taking a stand on issues regarding injustice, mistreatment, and inequality. “We cultivate an environment where bias is challenged, diversity is promoted, and different voices are encouraged and heard. We have an active group of DEI ambassadors conducting educational activities including the ‘Courageous Conversations’ series. Our entire network is invited to these virtual chats to discuss issues that matter including diversity, equality, and inclusion. We also strive to be an example in our communities. Last year, CanaleComm created BE in Biotech: a program that provides more equal access to opportunities within the biotech industry. And Mind+Matter donated generously to the Black Women’s Health Imperative and BEAM [Black Emotional And Mental Health Collective] during their #blackhealthmatters social media campaign.”

Ashfield Cares is an initiative that encourages employees to give back, support, or lead activities focused on helping others. Ashfield Health provides donations and fund-matching to charitable activities that team members are passionate about covering healthcare, community development and education. “Last year we raised over $50,000,” management says. In addition to charitable activities, the program donated nearly 200 laptops to local schools.”

Last year, network employees rallied together to express appreciation for essential workers. #MarkforHeroes was a no-cost social media campaign with a simple ask: Mark your face in a video or photo and share on social media with a thank you and pledge to recognize an essential worker in your community. Then nominate three others to do the same. The campaign had an immediate impact, reaching more than 130,000 users on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. “The campaign produced more than 1,000 pledges, but more importantly brightened the day of our essential workers everywhere,” network leaders say. “That’s how we make it matter.”