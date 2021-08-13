ASHFIELD HEALTH APPOINTS NEW GROWTH DIRECTOR FOR NORTH AMERICA



William Martino to Drive Strategy and Growth for Dynamic Network

NEW YORK (August 13, 2021) – Ashfield Health, a global healthcare marketing and communications network and part of UDG Healthcare, is proud to announce and welcome William Martino as Growth Director, North America. In this new role, Martino will lead the business development for Ashfield Health and Mind+Matter, an Ashfield Health agency.

Martino has more than 20 years of leadership in healthcare marketing, including pharmaceuticals, OTC, animal health, and health technology. Before joining Ashfield Health, Martino served as the chief growth officer at Wunderman Thompson Health, and during his tenure, he served in a variety of management, strategy, and account roles. He has held leadership positions at various agencies, spanning therapeutic categories that include respiratory, CNS, oncology, pain, sleep, dermatology, and oral care. Martino’s contributions delivered consistent growth in areas like digital transformation, content marketing, and consumer engagement.

“William is a fantastic addition to the Ashfield Health family,” said Global President, Amar Urhekar. “He provides unmatched data and omnichannel experience that will elevate our global presence and create new opportunities. We look forward to his leadership to help us cultivate existing relationships and build new partnerships to make it matter.”

Martino will report to Global Growth Director, Simon Hackett and will work closely with Mind+Matter President, Ben Beckley. Martino will be instrumental in key Ashfield Health and UDG initiatives.

“I was really inspired by the passion, vision, and ambition for Ashfield Health,” said William Martino. “I know that we can build the kind of momentum that drives growth, acts as a magnet for even more talented people to come to Ashfield Health and accentuates our reputation as an organization that clients turn to first to help them solve big problems. We have 7, world-class specialist agencies that know how to go deep, and I believe this level of capability will be extremely valuable to current and future clients.”

Ashfield Health is a new network that is ready to take on the challenges for today and tomorrow. As a team of specialized agencies, we are driven by a strong purpose based on the knowledge that everything we do is a matter of life.

From making discoveries to making a difference, we take every opportunity to challenge convention. We are individuals who lead, catalysts who spark change, and a dynamic health marketing and communications team. Learn more about the 7 Ashfield Health agencies: Ashfield MedComms, CanaleComm, CreateNYC, Galliard, Incisive Health, MicroMass, and Mind+Matter.

About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare plc) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health is powered by innovation and technology through our healthcare intelligence platform, GRAVITYai. Our services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.

For more information, please contact Chad Benditz, Global Marketing Manager at 919-917-3325 or [email protected].