ASHFIELD HEALTH CREATES THREE NEW SENIOR ROLES AND MAKES A RANGE OF HIRES AS IT CONTINUES STRONG GROWTH TRAJECTORY



— Award winning global network brings in new talent following major account wins.

Ashfield Health, the agile global health marketing and communications network, announces the appointment of three new senior roles across the business.

Agustin Ramirez is the new Global Strategy Director for Ashfield MedComms and will serve on the Ashfield MedComms senior leadership team. Agustin will focus on working with key stakeholders around the business to strengthen global strategic planning, implement a framework for omnichannel customer engagement, and develop new service offerings levering data and analytics. Agustin has more than 12 years’ experience in pharma. Previously Agustin was Strategy Director at McCann Health Germany.

Beverly Pisarczyk is the new Head of Client Services and Promotional Strategy for Ashfield MedComms in the US. In this role, Beverly will oversee the client services team, offer high-value strategic contributions to key accounts, identify promotional opportunities, and serve as on the senior leadership team. Pisarczyk has more than 20 years’ experience in the medical communications industry and recently served as SVP, Account Strategy at Fallon Medica, LLC.

Kory Koske is the new Executive Creative Director for Canale Communications. Kory will oversee and grow the agency’s creative services team, define the creative vision for the agency, and lead creative ideation and exceptional creative solutions for clients. Kory has more than 20 years’ experience in the creative services industry and recently served as VP, Creative Director at EVERSANA.

“Beverly, Agustin and Kory are talented and experienced individuals who will bring tremendous value to the work we do and we couldn’t have been more excited to welcome them to the fast growing, global Ashfield Health family. Thanks to the tremendous faith and support from our clients, we continue to grow which brings opportunities to hire amazing people and truly #makeitmatter for patients across a wide range of therapy areas,” said Amar Urhekar, Global President of Ashfield Health.

The new talent joining Ashfield Health have been recruited via the in-house recruitment team and allegro, the award-winning accelerated learning and development program for scientific writing talent. Ashfield Health has promoted more than 90 people since the launch in January. These hires and promotions represent Ashfield Health and all seven Ashfield Health agencies.

“We have hired more than 160 people in the last six months in an extremely competitive market place, all inspired by the opportunity to work in agencies with life changing clients and a shared purpose to make it matter,” said Urhekar.

Ashfield Health seeks to be the number one health and communications network for realizing personal and professional growth. From making discoveries to making a difference, we will take every opportunity to challenge convention and spark change for better health.

Contact Information

For further information about this press release, Ashfield Health or the agencies featured, please contact Simon Hackett, Global Growth Director, Ashfield Health, [email protected], or +34 651 938 132.

About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare plc) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. Together with our specialized family of agencies, we create inspiring, life-changing solutions to achieve new realities for our clients. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.

About Ashfield MedComms, An Ashfield Health Company

Ashfield MedComms includes more than 700 creatives, scientists, strategists, and client partners as one of the largest medical communications agencies in the world. Ashfield MedComms spans new and precision medicines, paradigm-shifting advances, and diagnostics that fundamentally reshape healthcare. For more information about Ashfield MedComms, visit ashfieldmedcomms.com.

About Canale Comms, An Ashfield Health Company

Canale Comms, is a US-based (San Diego, CA) agency, that springs strategy into action for emerging companies in the biopharma and biotech sector. The agency offers services including public relations, investor relations, and creative programs. For more information about Canale, visit canalecomm.com.