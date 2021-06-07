Ashfield Health expands allegro. model and launches innovative allegro.EXCEL program

Ashfield Health expands their allegro. accelerated learning and development model and launches an innovative new programme: allegro.EXCEL

— New program allows Senior Medical Writers to accelerate their career progression to Scientific Director

Following huge success over the past 3 ½ years, the allegro. accelerated learning and development model is adding a new programme to its portfolio. The launch of allegro.EXCEL, provides structured career development for Senior Medical Writers to accelerate their career to scientific leadership positions in Ashfield Health.

allegro.EXCEL provides a personalised development roadmap, allowing Senior Medical Writers to take control of their career and align their aspirations with areas of interest. As the first training programme of its kind, individuals have the option to choose one of three Scientific Director pathways: Team, Content or Strategy.

“allegro. was designed to provide the next generation of scientific talent for our business, as well as providing an accelerated career pathway for life-science graduates. I am pleased to say that over the past 3 ½ years, allegro. has surpassed that aim. It was always envisaged that allegro. could expand and provide accelerated, structured career development for senior scientific staff, so I’m delighted to see the launch of allegro.EXCEL and what it will offer to both scientific staff and Ashfield Health.” Andrew Davidson, Divisional HR Director, Ashfield Health.

Those accepted onto the allegro.EXCEL programme will experience a blended learning approach, encompassing training courses, eLearning, in-role assignments and practical projects. The in-role assignments are a particularly important element of the programme, allowing individuals to learn new skillsets while working alongside their team and clients. Learning will be complemented by networking opportunities, coaching and 1-to-1 mentoring from senior business leaders. The allegro.EXCELprogramme is open to all Senior Medical Writers (external applicants are encouraged) who have been in role ≥9 months.

“These are exciting times for the allegro. team and the business! If you are a Senior Medical Writer, allegro.EXCEL offers you a unique and innovative proposition: a choice of career pathways with structured and targeted senior level training, accelerating your career progression with a programme that is tailored for you. We are really looking forward to working with individuals to help them fulfill their potential!” Neil Marmont, Vice President, allegro.

Initiated in 2018, allegro., is an award-winning model that extends beyond a ‘normal’ learning and development programme, providing Ashfield Health with a means for identifying, training and retaining great people. Initially established as a fast-track programme for entry-level aspiring medical writers, the launch of allegro.EXCEL means that two programmes now sit under the allegro. umbrella:allegro.WRITE, the entry-level programme, and allegro.EXCEL, for senior scientific writers.

“allegro.EXCEL is a revolutionary idea that will empower talented Senior Medical Writers to fast track their careers with Ashfield Health. It’s the only initiative of its kind in the industry, based on the award winning allegro.WRITE programme and is led by senior scientific experts with cutting-edge medical communications knowledge and expertise. “I could not be more proud or excited to continue to invest in talent development at Ashfield Health and continue to deliver excellent work for our clients” Amar Urhekar, President, Ashfield Health.

The evolution of allegro. comes after the hundredth writer graduated from the allegro.WRITEprogramme. Indeed, over the past 3½ years the allegro. team has welcomed >150 new writers to Ashfield Health and have built a reputation as the leading entry-level programme for scientists looking for a career in medical communications. Fulfilling a long-term aim of growing the senior scientific capacity of the business, many of the original allegro.WRITE graduates will now be able to access the allegro.EXCEL programme, becoming the scientific leaders of the future.

To find out more about either of the allegro. programmes, please visit https://allegro.ashfieldhealth.com/.

About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare plc) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.