Ashfield Health Launches Health Intelligence Platform, GRAVITYai



— Dynamic data-driven solution unlocks deeper insights and powers stronger omnichannel experiences.

NEW YORK (August 3, 2021) – Ashfield Health, a global healthcare marketing and communications network and part of UDG Healthcare, has launched GRAVITYai, a global healthcare intelligence data platform. The data solution is designed to support pharma, life science, biotech, and other healthcare partners to work faster, better, and more efficiently across every stage of the product life cycle.

GRAVITYai incorporates artificial intelligence, predictive analytics, data modeling, and human consultancy to unlock powerful and efficient omnichannel experiences. Clients are already seeing the benefit of how the powerful platform can identify ideal customers and audiences, predict their behaviors, and measure their interactions with confidence.

“Our experience with Ashfield Health and their data solutions provided powerful insights that gave us increased direction and validation of our patient, provider, and payer strategies,” said Greg Wujek, Chief Commercial Officer from Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. “The intelligence they provided through their data modeling and machine learning provided an unbiased clear direction for our commercial strategy department.”

The GRAVITYai platform can be applied to a wide range of challenges from small biotech to large pharma, delivering benefits to clinical trial recruitment, scientific communications, and omnichannel marketing. The global intelligence data initiative supports all stages of scientific, education, and product commercialization, from clinical development to launch and beyond.

“This is a landmark moment for Ashfield Health, our client partners, and the patients they serve,” said Global President, Amar Urhekar. “GRAVITYai is more than a data platform—it’s an opportunity to discover meaningful links between demographics, technologies, and customer behaviors. GRAVITYai.ai provides the data and analytics foundation for the entire Ashfield Health network. It’s a substantial leap to show how our innovation, technology, and talent delivers life-changing solutions that really matter.”

GRAVITYai unlocks real audience understanding and drives omnichannel impact across 4 dimensions.

Audience Explorer. Provides insights into what the audience prefers and why they prefer it, enabling strong strategic rationale for communications and commercial plans.

Provides insights into what the audience prefers and why they prefer it, enabling strong strategic rationale for communications and commercial plans. Audience Creator. With clear and accurate audience profiles, you can maximize the impact of every engagement.

With clear and accurate audience profiles, you can maximize the impact of every engagement. Audience Predictor. Advanced machine learning and modeling allows the client to confidently know where to be, what to say, and how to change behavior.

Advanced machine learning and modeling allows the client to confidently know where to be, what to say, and how to change behavior. Audience Activator. With AI-driven targeting and optimization, partners know which audiences are valued based on channels, segments, and messages to evaluate the data and offer the right tactics at the right moments with scale and speed.

“GRAVITYai ingests data from multiple sources in real time. It leverages advanced AI and machine learning along with our experienced data and disease-area specialists to find patterns and make predictions,” said Annemarie Crivelli, Global Director, Experience, Mind+Matter (an Ashfield Health Company) and GRAVITYai project lead. “We are working with clients on a range of different project types, from clinical trial recruitment and field-force sizing to omnichannel activation. We’re pleased that the platform can support connecting a client’s siloed and disparate data and provide them with clarity to uncover deep insights. It offers a strong competitive advantage not only for Ashfield Health, but also for our clients.”

Through extensive partnerships, the GRAVITYai platform leverages powerful patient, HCP, facility, and HCO data from Compile and real-world insights from the enterprise analytics company, Clarify Health. It connects seamlessly with other data sources, including social intelligence tools and publications to provide a wide range of audience understanding, activity, and topic-related insights. GRAVITYai syncs with a client’s existing tools and tech stacks through custom APIs, operating as a data partner that is completely tailored to individual client needs.

For more information about GRAVITYai and how the platform can unlock real audience understanding and create innovative solutions in healthcare communications, visit ashfieldhealth.gravityai.com.

A key part of the strategic plan of Ashfield Health is to be the most innovative partner in building impactful experiences, meaningful initiatives, and life-changing solutions for our clients.

From making discoveries to making a difference, we take every opportunity to challenge convention. We are individuals who lead, catalysts who spark change, and a dynamic health marketing and communications team.

All Ashfield Health agencies will be integrating GRAVITYai into solutions to address client challenges. Our 7 agencies include: Ashfield MedComms, CanaleComm, CreateNYC, Galliard, Incisive Health, MicroMass, and Mind+Matter.

About Ashfield Health

With more than 1,500 team members, Ashfield Health (part of UDG Healthcare plc) is a global health communications network ready to take on the challenges of today and tomorrow. Ashfield Health is powered by innovation and technology through our healthcare intelligence platform, GRAVITYai. Our services span big pharma, emerging pharma and biotech, animal health, consumer health, and healthcare delivery. For more information about Ashfield Health, or to learn more about its specialized agencies, visit ashfieldhealth.com.

