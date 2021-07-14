Ashfield launches Cell & Gene Therapy Commercialization Network, EmerGENE

14th July 2021 Ashfield, part of UDG Healthcare plc, has announced the launch of EmerGENE, a global end-to-end cell and gene therapy network approach which promises to support small and midsize biotechs with the commercialization of their discoveries.

The first of its kind in the industry, EmerGENE has been built by a multidisciplinary team that delivers expert-led guidance and services to biotechs throughout their entire clinical to commercial journey.

Combining experts from Ashfield Health, Ashfield Engage, and Ashfield Advisory, EmerGENE aims to unlock the potential of cell and gene therapy, helping drug developers to bring transformational treatments to patients.

Amar Urhekar, Global President at Ashfield Health, said: “At Ashfield, we look to embed ourselves into our customers’ businesses and use our expertise to create tangible solutions which best meet their needs.

“EmerGENE is no different, and with over 1,200 cell and gene therapy clinical trials currently underway globally, and 1,000 different manufacturers exploring cell and gene therapies right now, it’s clear that there is demand for support in this space.

“EmerGENE is the first network approach to offer this unique, end-to-end offering and we’re confident that both new and existing customers will benefit from having access to everything they need from one partner.”

EmerGENE will provide guidance on all areas, including commercialization strategic support, early clinical development guidance, distribution and logistics, market access and patient and HCP engagement and support.

The experts at EmerGENE have supported five of the six current commercialized cell and gene therapy products on their journey to market.

EmerGENE’s Global Lead, Ben Beckley said: “When it comes to cell and gene therapies, we know that every moment matters. In many cases, these therapies are a last chance for patients and their families so helping innovators get their discoveries to patients with as much ease as possible is truly vital work.

“EmerGENE’s perfectly tailored teams bring together entrepreneurial expertise and mentorship alongside logistical and practical capabilities in order to find the correct path – not just providing advice but executing solutions and ultimately realizing the awesome potential of cell and gene therapies for patients and their families.”

EmerGENE’s offering includes:

Distribution and logistics

Pre-clinical support

Commercial and organizational strategies

Market access and value

Commercial team build-out and support

Disease, platform and launch communications

Medical information services

Patient support programs

For more information, or to find out how EmerGENE can support your business, please click here.

Ashfield source:

https://oneashfield.com/blog/ashfield-launches-cell-gene-therapy-commercialization-network-emergene