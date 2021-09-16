Asia supercharges vaccination efforts after slow start, U.S. lags

TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Sept 16 (Reuters) – Several Asian nations are quickly ramping up vaccination campaigns from shaky starts to combat growing COVID-19 infections, as supply shipments roll in and people overcome hesitancy in hopes of easing curbs and freeing up travel.

Japan and South Korea have passed the United States in terms of those who have received at least one dose and are fast catching up with the second.

And Australia, which is targeting high vaccination rates in its drive to escape lockdowns and re-open borders, has given 56% of people at least one shot as infections peak.

“That 70% double dose and 80% double dose mark is within plain sight,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told media on Thursday in the capital, Canberra. “Keep going, Australia.”

While each country’s inoculation strategies differ, Asia’s momentum reflects pent-up demand for the shots as a means to ease lockdowns, said Paul Griffin, an infectious disease expert at the University of Queensland in northeast Australia.

Australia is giving priority supplies to its largest cities, which are in lockdown to contain a third wave of infections fuelled by the Delta variant. It expects to have enough to complete vaccinations of those older than 12 by mid-October. read more

Japan has overcome initial logistics hurdles to give about a million shots a day since mid-June, as urgency has grown after Delta unleashed an unprecedented wave of infections and serious cases in August.

“That obviously accelerated the vaccination motivation, particularly in young and middle-age groups,” said Takahiro Kinoshita, a physician and official of vaccine information group Cov-Navi.