Astellas’ gastric cancer therapy gets UK regulator’s nod

Astellas

Astellas’ gastric cancer therapy gets UK regulator’s nod

Aug 14 (Reuters) – Britain’s health regulator said on Wednesday it has approved Japan-based Astellas Pharma’s (4503.T) therapy to treat a type of gastric cancer.
 
The monoclonal antibody, which can attach itself to certain cancer cells and destroy them, was approved in combination with a standard chemotherapy for adults with cancer in the stomach or the junction where the oesophagus joins the stomach.
 
The therapy, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, is allowed in patients whose gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer cannot be removed by surgery, or has spread to other parts of the body.
 
Astellas did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for pricing and availability details.
 
The therapy, chemically known as zolbetuximab, when studied in combination with other chemotherapies in late stage trials, improved survival in patients compared to placebo.
 
It was approved in Japan in March and became the first targeted therapy to be approved in the world for a type of family of proteins that binds to cancerous cells commonly seen in gastric cancers.
 
/by
You might also like
FDAU.S. FDA declines to approve Y-mAbs’s pediatric cancer drug
ModernaModerna/Merck begins late-stage study of skin cancer vaccine combination
FDAOpdivo to face direct competition with Keytruda and Padcev combination in bladder cancer space
Johnson & JohnsonJ&J expects cancer drugs, medical devices to drive growth in 2023
PfizerPfizer and Astellas seek expanded label for expensive prostate cancer drug
Johnson & JohnsonJ&J, Legend’s Phase III win cements Carvykti as earlier-line multiple myeloma treatment
FDAJ&J, Legend to face Adcomm for Carvykti’s push as earlier line MM treatment
FDAU.S. FDA approves TG Therapeutics’ multiple sclerosis drug; shares surge