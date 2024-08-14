Astellas’ gastric cancer therapy gets UK regulator’s nod

Aug 14 (Reuters) – Britain’s health regulator said on Wednesday it has approved Japan-based Astellas Pharma’s (4503.T) therapy to treat a type of gastric cancer.

The monoclonal antibody, which can attach itself to certain cancer cells and destroy them, was approved in combination with a standard chemotherapy for adults with cancer in the stomach or the junction where the oesophagus joins the stomach.

The therapy, to be sold under brand name Vyloy, is allowed in patients whose gastric or gastro-oesophageal junction cancer cannot be removed by surgery, or has spread to other parts of the body.