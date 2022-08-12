https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/BioSpacelungs8-12-2022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-08-12 11:49:57 2022-08-12 11:49:57 AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s Enhertu becomes first HER2-directed therapy for NSCLC