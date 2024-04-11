AstraZeneca announces dividend hike ahead of CEO pay vote

April 11 (Reuters) – Drugmaker AstraZeneca plans to raise its annual dividend by 7% for 2024, it said on Thursday, ahead of a shareholder vote on a hefty boost to its Chief Executive’s pay package.

The No.2 London-listed company by market value said it will pay a dividend of $3.10 per share this year, taking into account other capital allocation priorities as well as previously announced acquisitions and business development.