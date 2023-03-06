AstraZeneca cancer drug Enhertu shows encouraging initial results for other tumors

March 6 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors in heavily pre-treated patients.

The ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced or metastatic previously treated solid tumors that are not eligible for curative therapy, including cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, and rare cancers.