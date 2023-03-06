AstraZeneca cancer drug Enhertu shows encouraging initial results for other tumors

, ,

AstraZeneca cancer drug Enhertu shows encouraging initial results for other tumors

March 6 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Monday a mid-stage trial of its cancer drug Enhertu showed positive results across multiple HER2-expressing advanced solid tumors in heavily pre-treated patients.

The ongoing DESTINY-PanTumor02 Phase II trial is assessing the efficacy and safety of Enhertu in patients with locally advanced or metastatic previously treated solid tumors that are not eligible for curative therapy, including cervical, ovarian, pancreatic, and rare cancers.

“Enhertu has already demonstrated its potential to improve outcomes for patients with HER2-targetable breast, gastric and lung cancers, and these positive initial results in other tumor settings with significant unmet need are very encouraging,” Cristian Massacesi, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer and oncology chief development officer, said in a statement.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Japan panel approves AstraZeneca's Evusheld COVID treatment
Mark Litton Athira’s late stage Alzheimer’s trial advances following positive interim analysis
Gilead The subtle knife
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca, Ionis drop hypercholesterolemia candidate despite positive mid-stage data
GSK RSV vaccine candidate snags priority review designation
MD Anderson Replay, MD Anderson partner to create first engineered cell therapy for solid tumors
AstraZeneca AstraZeneca says Imfinzi combo shows promise in late-stage lung cancer trial
Gilead Gilead’s Trodelvy gives Enhertu a run for its money in metastatic breast cancer