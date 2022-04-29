https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/BioSpaceAstraZenecaflags4282022.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2022-04-29 12:08:14 2022-04-29 12:29:41 AstraZeneca closes busy week with $11B in revenue, new R&D site