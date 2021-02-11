AstraZeneca expects COVID-19 vaccine capacity of 200 million a month by April

LONDON (Reuters) – AstraZeneca expects to produce more than 100 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine – developed with Oxford University – this month, ramping up to more than 200 million a month by April, Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said on Thursday.

Mene Pangalos, head of BioPharmaceuticals R&D at the British drugmaker earlier said the company expects much-anticipated data for the late-stage U.S. trial of its vaccine before the end of March.

A read-out on data is “only weeks away”, he said on a media call after release of the company’s 2020 results.

