AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca experimental drug meets main goals of breast cancer study

Oct 26 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Wednesday its experimental drug capivasertib was able to help patients with an advanced form of breast cancer live longer, when combined with the drugmaker’s older cancer treatment Faslodex regardless of biomarker status.

Results showed the combination met a late-stage study’s main goals, improving progression-free survival in an overall patient group with advanced HR-positive breast cancer and in a subgroup whose tumours had alterations in some genes, the company said.

Reporting by Amna Karimi and Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
AstraZeneca New data sets stage for broader use of AstraZeneca breast cancer drug
Why China’s biotech sector thrives despite a global recession
Gilead Gilead’s Trodelvy gives Enhertu a run for its money in metastatic breast cancer
Bristol Myers SquibbBioSpace A rare miss for BMS: Phase III kidney cancer trial fails to hit endpoint
Walmart Walmart to compete with Walgreens, CVS in recruiting clinical trial subjects
Pfizer, Clovis make inroads against tough to treat prostate cancer
Sanofi logo Sanofi-Reneron eye another Dupixent approval, this time in adolescents with EoE
Roche rapid antigen test Roche 2022: Portfolio renewal