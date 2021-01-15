https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/AstraZeneca-says-Covid-19-vaccine-trial-in-U.S-still-on-hold-Reuters-9-19-20.jpeg 640 1100 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2021-01-15 03:16:192021-01-15 11:48:10AstraZeneca lung cancer drug gets nod for new dosing regimen in EU, UK
AstraZeneca lung cancer drug gets nod for new dosing regimen in EU, UK
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc said on Friday its cancer drug Imfinzi had been approved in Europe and Britain for a spaced-out regimen in a common type of lung cancer to help reduce the frequency of hospital visits while continuing treatment.
The British drugmaker said that an additional dosing option of a 1,500 mg fixed dose, given every four weeks, was approved for use in adults with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), whose tumours cannot be surgically removed.
