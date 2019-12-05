AstraZeneca-Merck’s Lynparza wins approval in China for ovarian cancer treatment
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc and Merck & Co Inc said on Thursday that their drug, Lynparza, won approval in China as a first line treatment for a form of ovarian cancer.
The approval in China is based on the results from a late-stage study in which Lynparza lowered the risk of disease progression or death by 70% when compared to placebo.
Lynparza is currently approved in 65 countries for the maintenance treatment of platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, the companies said.
Reporting by Aakash Jagadeesh Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr
Reuters source:
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-astrazeneca-lynparza-china/astrazeneca-merck-lynparza-wins-approval-in-china-for-ovarian-cancer-treatment-idUSKBN1Y90LX
Ad Right Top
MedAdNews
Extensive pharmaceutical business and marketing intelligence. For back issues, please contact MDAD@kmpsgroup.com.
October 2019 Focus: Top 50 Company Profiles & Financials, Outcomes Creativity Index, and more!