AstraZeneca Oncology’s first DTC commercial helps patients focus on what they love

By Maria Fontanazza | [email protected]

The National Cancer Institute estimates that there will be 18,740 cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in 2023 and nearly 4,500 deaths from the disease by years end. A CLL diagnosis can be devastating and daunting, and having the right information about treatment options is critical. AstraZeneca Oncology recently launched its first DTC commercial targeting CLL patients for whom the company’s treatment Calquence is an option. Nilsa Sanchez, franchise head, US Hematology, at AstraZeneca shared insights with Med Ad News about the company’s campaign, “You Can Focus on the Things You’re Loving,” which began running in mid-October and will be distributed across various channels and partners, including Broadcast TV, Connected TV, and in-office Point-of-Care (POC) TV, which will enable AstraZeneca Oncology to reach the CLL patient community.

Med Ad News: What prompted the creation of this particular DTC ad for Calquence?

Nilsa Sanchez: Chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the most prevalent type of leukemia in adults, with over 100,000 new cases globally in 2019 and an estimated 20,160 new cases in the US in 2022. Although some people with CLL may not experience any symptoms at diagnosis, others may experience symptoms, such as weakness, fatigue, weight loss, chills, fever, night sweats, swollen lymph node, and abdominal pain.

We understand that a diagnosis of CLL can be incredibly overwhelming, and our research has shown that patients with CLL, when they are at the point to start treatment, are looking for information about treatments so that they feel empowered in discussing treatment options with their physician. With that in mind, we believe patients deserve to have all of the information at hand, so they know their options when it comes to choosing an appropriate therapy.

With this ad, our goal was to reach patients where they are in their treatment journey to inform them about Calquence as a potential treatment option for CLL to help do the fighting, and they can focus on the things they love. They can then use this to have an open and honest conversation with their doctor about their options.

Med Ad News: What is the strategy behind the messaging?

Sanchez: When speaking with patients with CLL, we often hear that they want to be able to focus on the things they love. The intention of this campaign is to provide information that will empower patients seeking treatment to proactively approach healthcare providers and ask if Calquence may be right for them. The commercial itself helps inform the patient about the potential role Calquence can have as a treatment for CLL. Our hope is that through this campaign, patients will understand that Calquence can be part of the fight, and they can focus on doing the things they love to do.