AstraZeneca, Oxford allowed to resume COVID-19 vaccine trial in U.S. – WSJ
(Reuters) – Federal health regulators have decided to allow the resumption of the U.S. trial of a leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate from AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L and the University of Oxford, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter and materials reviewed by it.
Reuters on Tuesday had reported that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had completed a review and that the trial was set to resume as early as this week, citing four sources familiar with the situation.
