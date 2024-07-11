AstraZeneca picks up WPP as a primary network for global oncology creative

WPP announced AstraZeneca has appointed the network, led by VML Health, to the pharma giant’s roster for its U.S. and global oncology creative business. The WPP team will be based out of the United States and UK, and will also be comprised of Grey Health and Ogilvy Health.

“Collaboration with partners who share our passion is critical for us to achieve progress against our bold ambition to one day eliminate cancer as a cause of death. WPP has been a long-standing partner and we are looking forward to expanding our work together,” said Mohit Manrao, SVP, head of U.S. oncology at AstraZeneca. The appointment of the WPP team supports AstraZeneca’s commitment to redefine cancer care through developing breakthrough medicines and delivering them to patients.

“WPP’s AstraZeneca team will leverage its extensive creative expertise and the latest technologies across the network to deliver innovative and strategic solutions for the AstraZeneca oncology brands globally and in the United States,” said Wendy Lund, chief client officer, HEALTH@WPP. “Central to this groundbreaking partnership is a shared commitment and passion to eliminate cancer as a cause of death.”

According to Nova One Advisor, the global oncology market is expected to experience an 8.9 percent CAGR, growing from $242.2 billion in 2024 to $521.6 billion by 2033. In addition, Global spending on cancer medicine increased to $223 billion in 2023, and is expected to hit $409 billion by 2028, according to IQVIA’s Global Oncology Trends 2024 report.