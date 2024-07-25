AstraZeneca raises profit outlook on strong medicines demand

July 25 (Reuters) – Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) raised its full year sales and profit forecast on Thursday after beating analyst expectations for second-quarter revenue on strong demand for its cancer, rare disease and heart disease medicines.
 
Sales in AstraZeneca’s top business, oncology, grew 19% at constant currency rates to $5.33 billion and accounted for 41% of the total, while its rare disease and heart and kidney disease divisions also each raked in double-digit growth.
 
Second-quarter profit though was dented by a rise in expenses and sales of cancer drugs Enhertu and Imfinzi were slightly softer than expected, analysts said.
 

The shares slipped by as much as 4%. They were down 2.4% at 1000 GMT after gains of about 14% so far this year. But on Thursday they were one of the worst performers in the European pharma sector, which was down 0.14% (.SXDP).
 
British rival GSK’s (GSK.L) shares are up 4.1% this year and Swiss drugmaker Roche (ROG.S) is up 11% this year, compared with the STOXX 600 Index gains of 7%.
 
AstraZeneca expects both 2024 revenue and core earnings per share to increase by a mid-teens percentage at constant currency rates, it said. It had previously expected revenue and profit to increase by a low double-digit to low-teens percentage.

 

The UK’s most valuable company in terms of its market capitalisation of 189.4 billion pounds ($243.89 billion) has evolved significantly since CEO Pascal Soriot took over 12 years ago. New technologies such as antibody-drug conjugates are making up a rising proportion of its future cancer therapies.

 
 
