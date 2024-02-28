AstraZeneca returns to FibroGen the rights to roxadustat in U.S., other territories AstraZeneca returns to FibroGen the rights to roxadustat in U.S., other territories /

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/02/AZBiospace2-28-2024.jpg 350 625 BioSpace https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png BioSpace 2024-02-28 08:11:27 2024-02-28 10:22:22 AstraZeneca returns to FibroGen the rights to roxadustat in U.S., other territories