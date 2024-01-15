AstraZeneca says no supply snags so far from Red Sea disruptions

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) – Drugmaker AstraZeneca has not seen any supply issues so far due to Red Sea shipping disruptions, a top executive told Reuters ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Monday.

“We have specialized people monitoring the situation on a continuous basis. But so far, everything is going very well,” Ruud Dobber, AstraZeneca’s business head for its biopharmaceuticals unit, told the Global Markets Forum.

Dobber declined to give details on its supply lines as this information was business sensitive.