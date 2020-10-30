AstraZeneca sells commercial rights to two drugs in $400 million deal
(Reuters) – AstraZeneca Plc AZN.L said on Friday it would sell commercial rights for two of its drugs to a German pharmaceutical company for $400 million as the British drugmaker looks to focus on newer medicines in new therapy areas.
AstraZeneca said it would sell rights for its heart failure and blood pressure medicines Atacand and Atacand Plus to Germany’s Cheplapharm Arzneimittel GmbH.
AstraZeneca, which is among the front-runners in the race to develop a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, has been trying to focus on its cancer drug portfolio in a bid to streamline its business.
The agreement with Cheplapharm supports AstraZeneca’s strategy of focusing on newer medicines in main therapy areas, the drugmaker said.
The London-listed company has been seen as having a head start in the race for cancer treatments and sales of those medicines, including blockbuster lung cancer drug Imfinzi, have been key to its turnaround.
