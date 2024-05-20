AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln cancer drug plant in Singapore

,
AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln cancer drug plant in Singapore

May 20 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce a promising category of cancer-killing drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday.
 
The facility, which will be the drugmaker’s first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The company did not provide details on the possible financial incentives from the Singapore government.
 

London-listed AstraZeneca has been expanding into markets like China, Indonesia and India over the past few years in an effort to widen its supply chain. Its breast cancer therapy Enhertu is made by its partner Daiichi Sankyo (4568.T) in Japan.
 
Chief Executive Pascal Soriot said Singapore was a top global venue for investment with a reputation for excellence in complex manufacturing.
 
ADCs are engineered antibodies that bind to tumour cells and then release cell-killing chemicals.
 

Read the full article on Reuters. 
 

/by
You might also like
GavelAstraZeneca to pay Pfizer $107.5M in damages in Tagrisso patent tussle
BayerBayer wins fourth Roundup weedkiller case in U.S.
Amgen, R&DAmgen 2023: Breaking records, putting biology first
BioVaxys executes letter of intent for major immunotherapeutics technology acquisition
Novo Nordisk flagNovo Nordisk contracts South Africa’s Aspen to produce insulin for African nations
U.S. FDA declines to approve Spectrum’s lung cancer drug
Merck combination treatment for lung cancer fails late-stage study
AstraZenecaAstraZeneca’s Tagrisso-chemo combo given priority review in US
Genetic profile may predict best response to weight-loss drug WegovyNovo Nordisk, WegovyWorld AIDS Vaccine Day 2024: Prophylactic vaccines in phase II development hold...
PharmaLive