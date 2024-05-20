AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln cancer drug plant in Singapore

May 20 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce a promising category of cancer-killing drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday.

The facility, which will be the drugmaker’s first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The company did not provide details on the possible financial incentives from the Singapore government.