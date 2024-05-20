https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/04/astraZeneca-logo.jpg 500 600 Reuters Health https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Reuters Health2024-05-20 03:56:132024-05-20 09:39:57AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln cancer drug plant in Singapore
AstraZeneca to build $1.5-bln cancer drug plant in Singapore
May 20 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L) plans to build a $1.5 billion manufacturing facility in Singapore to produce a promising category of cancer-killing drugs called antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), the Anglo-Swedish drugmaker said on Monday.
The facility, which will be the drugmaker’s first end-to-end ADC production site, will be supported by the Singapore Economic Development Board. The company did not provide details on the possible financial incentives from the Singapore government.