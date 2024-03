AstraZeneca to buy Amolyt Pharma for $1.05 bln to boost rare-disease portfolio

The deal, which includes an $800 million upfront payment and an additional contingent payment of $250 million on achieving a specified regulatory milestone, is expected to close by the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue from AstraZeneca’s rare diseases portfolio, boosted by the $39 billion acquisition of Alexion in 2021, has swelled in recent years, to nearly $7.8 billion in 2023.

Eneboparatide, which is expected to be launched next year, has blockbuster potential, Alexion CEO Marc Dunoyer told Reuters in an interview.