AstraZeneca to invest 650 million pounds in UK to boost ‘pandemic preparedness’

March 6 (Reuters) – AstraZeneca (AZN.L), opens new tab plans to invest 650 million pounds ($826.80 million) in Britain to boost research, development and manufacturing of vaccines, the government announced on Wednesday as part of Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt’s spring budget.

AstraZeneca’s planned investment includes 450 million pounds to research, develop and manufacture vaccines at its manufacturing site in Speke, Liverpool, and another 200 million pounds to expand its existing presence in Cambridge, where its global headquarters are located.

“AstraZeneca’s planned investment would enhance the UK’s pandemic preparedness and demonstrates our ongoing confidence in UK life sciences,” the drugmaker’s chief Pascal Soriot said in a statement.