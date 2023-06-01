AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn’s disease drug

,

AstraZeneca to stop developing Crohn’s disease drug

June 1 (Reuters) – British drugmaker AstraZeneca (AZN.L) said on Thursday it would stop developing its drug brazikumab to treat inflammatory bowel diseases, including Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis.

The company said the discontinuation was due to a delay in the drug’s development timeline, affected by global events and “the context of a competitive landscape.”

AstraZeneca regained the rights to brazikumab from Allergan in 2020 following U.S. drugmaker AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) $63 billion tie-up with Allergan.

AbbVie will stop funding the drug’s development, AstraZeneca said.

AbbVie’s Skyrizi also treats Crohn’s disease.

Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D’Souza

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
FDA FDA panel supports narrow Lynparza label for prostate cancer
Pharma pills, money Drug companies favor biotech meds over pills, citing new U.S. law
AbbVie AbbVie's Skyrizi becomes first FDA-approved IL-23 inhibitor for Crohn's disease
Daxxify vials Botox rival from Revance gets U.S. approval
HBA 2023, Woman of the Year Healthcare industry leaders and workplace equity champions announced as 2023 award recipients by the Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association
AbbVie Abbvie plans to lift $2 billion cap on deals - WSJ
Cambridge CrossingGetty Biogen cuts costs by $1B as industry braves economic instability
hepatitis C Few U.S. patients with hepatitis C get timely treatment, CDC says