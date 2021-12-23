AstraZeneca vaccine booster works against Omicron, Oxford lab study finds

(Reuters) – A three-dose course of AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine is effective against the rapidly-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, the pharmaceutical company said on Thursday, citing data from an Oxford University lab study.

Findings from the study, yet to be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, match those from rivals Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) and Moderna (MRNA.O) which have also found a third dose of their shots works against Omicron.

The study on AstraZeneca’s vaccine, Vaxzevria, showed that after a three-dose course of the vaccine, neutralising levels against Omicron were broadly similar to those against the virus’s Delta variant after two doses.

The London-listed company said researchers at Oxford University who carried out the study were independent from those who worked on the vaccine with AstraZeneca.